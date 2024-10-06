Police name suspect wanted over series of distraction burglaries targeting elderly women
News

Police name suspect wanted over series of distraction burglaries targeting elderly women

Police have urged members of the public to call 999 immediately if they see Bernard McDonagh (Image: West Midlands Police)

POLICE investigating a series of distraction burglaries around the West Midlands in England have named a suspect in the hope the public can help find him.

Bernard McDonagh, who is also known as Bernard Lovell, is being sought over the burglaries in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull.

Detectives have carried out a number of enquiries and now want to speak to the 59-year-old.

"Elderly women have been targeted by a man posing as a council official or an employee for a water company, stating that he needs to check their taps," read a statement from West Midlands Police.

"During one of the incidents, an 88-year-old woman was assaulted at her address in Erdington, and she remains in hospital in a serious condition."

It added: "If you see him, please call 999 immediately."

Information can also be given by calling 101, quoting reference number 20/819250/24, or by calling Cirmestoppers on 0800 555111.

