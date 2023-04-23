Police say suspected Co. Down arson attack may be linked to feud between rival drug gangs

POLICE have said a suspected arson attack in Co. Down may be linked to an ongoing feud between rival drug gangs.

The incident occurred at around 1.20am today in the Upper Greenwell Street area of Newtownards.

It follows a similar incident on Friday that police believe is also linked to feuding gangs in the area.

In the latest incident, police received a report that the window of a Ford Transit van had been smashed and a fire started in the front cabin.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, however substantial damage was caused to the passenger seat and dashboard.

The incident is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.

In Friday's incident, a car was set alight with a petrol bomb just before 11pm in the Greyabbey Road area of Ballywalter, Co. Down.

Likewise, that incident is also being treated as arson and a link to feuding drugs gangs across Ards and North Down is being investigated.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.