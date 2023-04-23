Police say suspected Co. Down arson attack may be linked to feud between rival drug gangs
News

Police say suspected Co. Down arson attack may be linked to feud between rival drug gangs

POLICE have said a suspected arson attack in Co. Down may be linked to an ongoing feud between rival drug gangs.

The incident occurred at around 1.20am today in the Upper Greenwell Street area of Newtownards.

It follows a similar incident on Friday that police believe is also linked to feuding gangs in the area.

In the latest incident, police received a report that the window of a Ford Transit van had been smashed and a fire started in the front cabin.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, however substantial damage was caused to the passenger seat and dashboard.

The incident is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.

In Friday's incident, a car was set alight with a petrol bomb just before 11pm in the Greyabbey Road area of Ballywalter, Co. Down.

Likewise, that incident is also being treated as arson and a link to feuding drugs gangs across Ards and North Down is being investigated.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

See More: Co Down, PSNI

Related

25 vehicles damaged as car dealership in Northern Ireland set on fire
News 5 days ago

25 vehicles damaged as car dealership in Northern Ireland set on fire

By: Irish Post

Controlled explosion carried out on suspected WWII mortar discovered in Co. Down
News 1 week ago

Controlled explosion carried out on suspected WWII mortar discovered in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arson investigation underway after flat set alight and bin wedged against door
News 2 weeks ago

Arson investigation underway after flat set alight and bin wedged against door

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man with links to Northern Ireland wanted by police in Liverpool after breaching licence conditions
News 3 hours ago

Man with links to Northern Ireland wanted by police in Liverpool after breaching licence conditions

By: Gerard Donaghy

President Higgins' beloved pet dog Bród passes away
News 6 hours ago

President Higgins' beloved pet dog Bród passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

URC: Sam Prendergast starts again for Leinster
Sport 1 day ago

URC: Sam Prendergast starts again for Leinster

By: Conor O'Donoghue

GAA official jailed for sixteen years on sex abuse charges
News 1 day ago

GAA official jailed for sixteen years on sex abuse charges

By: Mal Rogers

Death of Colm Murphy who was charged with Omagh bombing
News 2 days ago

Death of Colm Murphy who was charged with Omagh bombing

By: IRISH POST