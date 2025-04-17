Police searching for missing Mayo man seek van driver who picked up hitchhiker
News

Police searching for missing Mayo man seek van driver who picked up hitchhiker

POLICE have reissued a missing person’s appeal as they attempt to track down a man from Mayo who is believed to be in Northern Ireland.

Enquiries have been ongoing as to the whereabouts of missing George Brennan, who was last seen on April 2 in Ballycastle, Co. Antrim.

On that date the 38-year-old, who has not been heard from since, was spotted on CCTV in a Spar shop on Moyle Road.

He is thought to have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the Mid and East Antrim area.

George Brennan was last seen on April 2 (Pic: PSNI)

Today, the PSNI has urged anyone with information about Mr Brennan’s whereabouts to come forward.

In particular, they are keen to speak to the driver of a white van who was seen to give a lift to a hitchhiker at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady in Derry, earlier this week.

“As our enquiries continue, a member of the public has come forward to advise that they saw a man with a backpack hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady, on Monday 14th April at around 4.45pm,” a PSNI spokesperson said today.

“They saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side, travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.”

They added: “We would ask anyone else who may have seen this man to come forward to police. We are also keen to speak to the van driver.

“If anyone has any other information relating to George’s whereabouts, we continue to ask that you contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25.”

