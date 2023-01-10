Police to visit 1,000 homes this week in clamp down on illegal streaming

POLICE ACROSS the UK are set to pay a visit to 1,000 homes this week as part of a bid to clamp down on illegal streaming of Premier League games.

Customers have been identified from a large database as part of a major criminal investigation and will visit homes to warn people that they may face prosecution.

Authorities have partnered with anti-piracy investigators from the Federations Against Copyright Theft (FACT) in a project known as Operation Raider.

The latest clampdown comes after West Mercia Police conducted raids against a UK-based illegal streaming service offering entertainment and sports via modified boxes, 'fire-sticks' and subscriptions.

Raids have been going ahead to prevent people from watching Premier League games as well as sports and movies from around Europe for a cut price.

Investigators also believe that there is a direct correlation between illegal streaming services and fraud, scams and organised crime.

Two men, Paul Faulkner and Stephen Millington, were sentenced to a total of 16 months for watching illegal streams in 2021.