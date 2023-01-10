Police to visit 1,000 homes this week in clamp down on illegal streaming
News

Police to visit 1,000 homes this week in clamp down on illegal streaming

POLICE ACROSS the UK are set to pay a visit to 1,000 homes this week as part of a bid to clamp down on illegal streaming of Premier League games.

Customers have been identified from a large database as part of a major criminal investigation and will visit homes to warn people that they may face prosecution.

Authorities have partnered with anti-piracy investigators from the Federations Against Copyright Theft (FACT) in a project known as Operation Raider.

The latest clampdown comes after West Mercia Police conducted raids against a UK-based illegal streaming service offering entertainment and sports via modified boxes, 'fire-sticks' and subscriptions.

Raids have been going ahead to prevent people from watching Premier League games as well as sports and movies from around Europe for a cut price.

Investigators also believe that there is a direct correlation between illegal streaming services and fraud, scams and organised crime.

Two men, Paul Faulkner and Stephen Millington, were sentenced to a total of 16 months for watching illegal streams in 2021.

See More: Police, Streaming Services

Related

Six dead, including two officers in their 20s, after shooting incident in Australia
News 4 weeks ago

Six dead, including two officers in their 20s, after shooting incident in Australia

By: Connell McHugh

Mother dies following fire that killed her two children in Nottingham
News 1 month ago

Mother dies following fire that killed her two children in Nottingham

By: Irish Post

Man arrested after two children die in flat fire in Nottingham
News 1 month ago

Man arrested after two children die in flat fire in Nottingham

By: Irish Post

Latest

Cheryl O'Callaghan handed life sentence for 'violent' murder of housemate
News 1 day ago

Cheryl O'Callaghan handed life sentence for 'violent' murder of housemate

By: Gerard Donaghy

Masked gang armed with hammers and iron bars attacks man in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Masked gang armed with hammers and iron bars attacks man in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish players star in FA Cup upsets as Promise Omochere helps Fleetwood Town make history
News 1 day ago

Irish players star in FA Cup upsets as Promise Omochere helps Fleetwood Town make history

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin renews calls for Irish Passport Office in Northern Ireland amid postal suspension
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin renews calls for Irish Passport Office in Northern Ireland amid postal suspension

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy