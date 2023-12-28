New mobile garda stations launched to support officers across Ireland

TEN new police vans which are being rolled out across Ireland will operate as ‘mobile garda stations’ the force has confirmed.

An Garda Síochána has introduced new the vehicles to its fleet this month and is regionally deploying the Community Engagement Vans to support the work of gardaí across the country.

“These Community Engagement Vans will enhance the high visibility presence of gardaí in their locality and will operate as mobile garda stations where a range of services can be provided to the public,” the force confirmed this afternoon.

The bespoke vehicles are equipped with audio visual equipment which will allow gardaí to communicate to those attending public gatherings and outdoor events as well as display important public guidance and safety advice.

Each van can also transport two garda mountain bikes.

Welcoming the new additions to the fleet, Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said: "Government investment in An Garda Síochána is now at its highest ever level.

“I am delighted to see the roll out of 10 bespoke community engagement vehicles which will operate as mobile garda clinics on a regional basis.”

She added: "They will greatly enhance garda visibility wherever they are deployed but will also enhance community engagement and outreach with the audiovisual equipment and the ability to sit in and have a chat with local gardaí.

“These are a valuable investment and I look forward to seeing them in action across the country.”

Assistant Commissioner, Eastern Region, Paul Cleary is hopeful that the community will become familiar with the vans and use them as an opportunity to engage with the force on issues that need addressing.

"Community engagement is at the centre of policing in Ireland, and these vans will further strengthen our ability to remain visible and accessible to those we serve,” he said.

"As the vans arrive in their regions they will be used by gardaí to extend our proactive, positive, community based approach to help people feel safe and well supported by An Garda Síochána.

"Our Community Engagement Vans will be used for a variety of purposes but all will extend garda visibility,” he added.

“We hope that people will spot the vans in their area and know that they can come speak with us there whether for a chat about a matter that we can assist with or to raise any issue.”