Pope Francis apologises after being filmed slapping woman's hand
News

Pope Francis apologises after being filmed slapping woman's hand

POPE FRANCIS has issued an apology after footage surfaced of him slapping a woman after she grabbed his hand during a greeting of the Catholic faithful on New Year’s Eve.

The Pontiff was filmed angrily slapping away the woman’s hand as she attempted to pull him towards her.

Pope Francis had just greeted children before the Nativity scene on Saint Peter’s square in Rome when the confrontation occurred.

Crossing herself and uttering a quiet few words to herself, the woman pulled at the Pope’s hand as he turned away from the attending crowd.

In doing so, she almost caused the leader of the 83-year-old to lose his footing, prompting him to grimace before breaking away from her grip and slapping her hand twice.

Advertisement

He continued on with his tour, though maintained a wider distance from the visiting masses.

Footage of the incident subsequently went viral on social media, prompting the Pope to issue a personal apology over the incident.

“We lose patience many times,” Pope Francis said.

“It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday,” the head of the Catholic church said.

Speaking in the first Mass of the New Year, the Pope denounced “all violence against women” as “a profanation of God, born of a woman”.
He proclaimed women as “the source of life” and admonished the fact many “offended, beaten, abused and forced into prostitution” and even made to “supress the life they carry within” them.

Advertisement

The Pontiff also noted that “rebirth of humanity began with a woman,” and took aim at the role of woman in the adult entertainment industry and they fact they are “sacrificed on the profane altars of advertising, profit, pornography”.

See More: Pope, Pope Francis

Related

Pope abolishes ‘pontifical secret’ rule that kept church sex abuse cases under wraps
News 2 weeks ago

Pope abolishes ‘pontifical secret’ rule that kept church sex abuse cases under wraps

By: Jack Beresford

Legia Warsaw fans unfurl giant banner of Pope John Paul II at Ibrox ahead of Rangers clash
News 4 months ago

Legia Warsaw fans unfurl giant banner of Pope John Paul II at Ibrox ahead of Rangers clash

By: Jack Beresford

Pope Francis urges drastic action to save Amazon Rainforest
News 4 months ago

Pope Francis urges drastic action to save Amazon Rainforest

By: Harry Brent

Latest

9 of the best moments from the Derry Girls edition of The Great British Bake Off
Entertainment 5 hours ago

9 of the best moments from the Derry Girls edition of The Great British Bake Off

By: Rachael O'Connor

50 years of The Irish Post is something to be celebrated
Comment 1 day ago

50 years of The Irish Post is something to be celebrated

By: Joe Horgan

GOLDEN MILESTONE: Memories and messages as The Irish Post enters 50th anniversary year
News 1 day ago

GOLDEN MILESTONE: Memories and messages as The Irish Post enters 50th anniversary year

By: Fiona Audley

Down footballer Caolan Mooney hospitalised after alleged assault in Newry
News 1 day ago

Down footballer Caolan Mooney hospitalised after alleged assault in Newry

By: Stephen Mahon

Opinion: Celtic board need to back the Neil Lennon reboot and stave off the threat of rejuvenated Rangers
Sport 2 days ago

Opinion: Celtic board need to back the Neil Lennon reboot and stave off the threat of rejuvenated Rangers

By: Anthony McLaughlin