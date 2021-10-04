Pope Francis calls for urgent action to fight climate change

POPE Francis has joined 40 other faith leaders in urging governments around the world to take action in the fight against climate change.

The appeal, which comes ahead of a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow later this month, was signed by the Pope at a formal ceremony in the Vatican on Monday.

Leaders from faith groups representing an estimated 84% of the world's people, including from Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Sikhism and more have joined the appeal.

Conspicuously absent however is the Dalai Lama.

"We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our children," the appeal reads.

Addressed to all governments participating in the conference, the appeal calls for decisive international political action to combat climate change and "to safeguard, restore and heal our wounded humanity and the home entrusted to our stewardship."

It adds: "Future generations will never forgive us if we miss the opportunity to protect our common home."

Religious leaders are also being encouraged to do their part in promoting more sustainable behaviour.

Francis is expected to appear in Glasgow during the summit, which will run from October 31 until November 12, though the Vatican hasn't confirmed this yet.

"[the conference in] Glasgow represents an urgent summons to provide effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and the crisis of values that we are presently experiencing, and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations," Pope Francis wrote.

"We want to accompany it with our commitment and our spiritual closeness."