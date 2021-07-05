Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery
News

Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery

POPE FRANCIS is recovering in hospital following surgery to remove part of his colon.

The Pontiff, who is 84 years old, is said to be "in good condition, alert and breathing on his own" following the three-hour surgery which took place yesterday evening.

It is understood that the surgery was a planned procedure for a diverticular stenosis, an operation which narrows the sigmoid portion of the large intestine.

The Vatican have said that the Pope had part of his colon had been removed during the operation, and he is expected to recover over the next few days.

Francis delivered the Angelus at the Vatican just hours before the procedure, indicating he was feeling well.

Getty

The Pope is recovering at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, where he is expected to stay for seven days in a special suite reserved for use by a pope.

According to a statement from Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis is "doing well overall, alert and breathing on his own", and will be out of hospital in a week if there are no further complications.

According to Sky News, Cardinal Enrico Feroci was approached by journalists at Rome Airport where he was catching a flight, to enquire about the Pontiff's health.

The cardinal said he had been informed that the pope was feeling well and he was sending prayers for his quick recovery.

 

See More: Hospital, Pope, Pope Francis, Surgery, Vatican

Related

Jedward's Edward Grimes recovering in hospital after 'life-threatening and scary situation'
News 1 month ago

Jedward's Edward Grimes recovering in hospital after 'life-threatening and scary situation'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish dad-to-be goes viral for 'waiting patiently' in car park while partner gives birth in hospital
News 1 month ago

Irish dad-to-be goes viral for 'waiting patiently' in car park while partner gives birth in hospital

By: Jack Beresford

Vaccine blunder sees patients notified of appointment for jab two days after they were meant to have it
News 3 months ago

Vaccine blunder sees patients notified of appointment for jab two days after they were meant to have it

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Warwickshire GAA league title within sights for Roger Casements
Sport 2 hours ago

Warwickshire GAA league title within sights for Roger Casements

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Honours even in Darley Abbey as Erin Go Bragh seal league
Sport 2 hours ago

Honours even in Darley Abbey as Erin Go Bragh seal league

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Prosecutors drop Troubles-era murder cases against two former British soldiers
News 2 hours ago

Prosecutors drop Troubles-era murder cases against two former British soldiers

By: Fiona Audley

Huge fire in Strabane 'after coffin factory struck by lightning'
News 4 hours ago

Huge fire in Strabane 'after coffin factory struck by lightning'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Vicky Phelan returning home to Ireland after six-month experimental cancer treatment in the US
News 6 hours ago

Vicky Phelan returning home to Ireland after six-month experimental cancer treatment in the US

By: Rachael O'Connor