Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery

POPE FRANCIS is recovering in hospital following surgery to remove part of his colon.

The Pontiff, who is 84 years old, is said to be "in good condition, alert and breathing on his own" following the three-hour surgery which took place yesterday evening.

It is understood that the surgery was a planned procedure for a diverticular stenosis, an operation which narrows the sigmoid portion of the large intestine.

The Vatican have said that the Pope had part of his colon had been removed during the operation, and he is expected to recover over the next few days.

Francis delivered the Angelus at the Vatican just hours before the procedure, indicating he was feeling well.

The Pope is recovering at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, where he is expected to stay for seven days in a special suite reserved for use by a pope.

According to a statement from Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis is "doing well overall, alert and breathing on his own", and will be out of hospital in a week if there are no further complications.

According to Sky News, Cardinal Enrico Feroci was approached by journalists at Rome Airport where he was catching a flight, to enquire about the Pontiff's health.

The cardinal said he had been informed that the pope was feeling well and he was sending prayers for his quick recovery.