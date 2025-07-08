Man dies in hospital following assault at house in Dublin
News

Man dies in hospital following assault at house in Dublin

AN investigation is underway after a man who was assaulted at a house in Dublin later died in hospital.

Gardaí were called to the property in the Shancastle area of Dublin 22 at around 5.50am yesterday morning (July 7).

The man, aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive at the house.

Flowers left outside the property where the man was fatally assaulted in Dublin (Pics: RollingNews.ie)

He was brought to John Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all of the circumstances surrounding the death”.

“The coroner and the office of the state pathologist have been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course,” they added.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death

A man, aged in his 30’s, who was arrested in connection with the investigation is being held at a Dublin Garda station.

The police force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area between 5am and 6am on Monday 7th July 2025, to contact us,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

See More: Dublin, Fatal Assault, Hospital, Investigation

Related
News 1 day ago

Lidl Ireland unveils Oasis-inspired jacket ahead of band's Croke Park reunion shows

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Funeral of Brother Kevin hears how he was 'fearless, relentless' in pursuit of justice for poor

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Thousands attend pro-life march in Dublin as organisers warn of 'spiralling' abortion rates

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 2 days ago

Irish fintech company Fenergo announces creation of 300 jobs at Dublin HQ

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man who stabbed neighbour to death is jailed for 11 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 2 days ago

On the record - the best new music releases in Ireland this month

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Comment 2 days ago

The unanswered questions of Irish presidential elections

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Entertainment 2 days ago

Nichola MacEvilly talks art, activism, and why every Irish performer knows each other

By: Claudia Redmond

Out & About 3 days ago

All aboard for the TLICN Thames cruise

By: Irish Post