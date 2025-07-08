Man dies in hospital following assault at house in Dublin

AN investigation is underway after a man who was assaulted at a house in Dublin later died in hospital.

Gardaí were called to the property in the Shancastle area of Dublin 22 at around 5.50am yesterday morning (July 7).

The man, aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive at the house.

He was brought to John Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all of the circumstances surrounding the death”.

“The coroner and the office of the state pathologist have been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course,” they added.

A man, aged in his 30’s, who was arrested in connection with the investigation is being held at a Dublin Garda station.

The police force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area between 5am and 6am on Monday 7th July 2025, to contact us,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”