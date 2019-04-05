Pope Francis in seventh heaven as he accepts Celtic jersey from young Scottish Bhoy at the Vatican

POPE FRANCIS was all smiles during this week's Papal Audience in Vatican City as he received a customised Celtic top from a seven-year-old Glaswegian Bhoy.

The Holy Father looked delighted as he was gifted the Hoops shirt featuring his name and the number 11 in St Peter's Square yesterday.

The Argentine pontiff – who supports Buenos Aires side San Lorenzo – was also handed a note, which read: "To Pope Francis, Love from Kian McInally, Age 7 from Glasgow".

Scotland-based religious media group Sancta Familia Media shared a picture of Francis receiving the shirt on Twitter, asking followers: "Spot anything?"

Spot anything?

Replying to the tweet, @browny1888 wrote: "My friends mum gave him it with Pope Francis 11 was a present from her grandson with a note for the pope different class".

Another user added: "We were there and seen it. It was amazing to see. He held it up".

A third joked: "Latest signing perhaps?"

Celtic FC was founded in 1887 by Sligo-born Catholic priest Brother Walfrid, who established the team to help raise funds for the poor Irish immigrant community in Glasgow's east end.

Pope Francis has expressed his love for the beautiful game on several occasions and even played as a goalkeeper in his formative years in Argentina.

The pontiff recently warned fans they shouldn't compare his countryman Lionel Messi to God, as the FC Barcelona superstar has earned the nickname "D10S" – a combination of his shirt number and the Spanish word for God (Dios).

Francis said it was technically "sacrilege" to refer to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner by the moniker, adding: "He's amazing to watch... but he's not God."

The General Audience is a weekly gathering at the Vatican in which the Pope addresses crowds of worshippers with speeches and leads prayers.