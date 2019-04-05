Pope Francis in seventh heaven as he accepts Celtic jersey from young Scottish Bhoy at the Vatican
News

Pope Francis in seventh heaven as he accepts Celtic jersey from young Scottish Bhoy at the Vatican

POPE FRANCIS was all smiles during this week's Papal Audience in Vatican City as he received a customised Celtic top from a seven-year-old Glaswegian Bhoy.

The Holy Father looked delighted as he was gifted the Hoops shirt featuring his name and the number 11 in St Peter's Square yesterday.

The Argentine pontiff – who supports Buenos Aires side San Lorenzo – was also handed a note, which read: "To Pope Francis, Love from Kian McInally, Age 7 from Glasgow".

Scotland-based religious media group Sancta Familia Media shared a picture of Francis receiving the shirt on Twitter, asking followers: "Spot anything?"

Advertisement

Replying to the tweet, @browny1888 wrote: "My friends mum gave him it with Pope Francis 11 was a present from her grandson with a note for the pope different class".

Another user added: "We were there and seen it. It was amazing to see. He held it up".

A third joked: "Latest signing perhaps?"

Celtic FC was founded in 1887 by Sligo-born Catholic priest Brother Walfrid, who established the team to help raise funds for the poor Irish immigrant community in Glasgow's east end.

Advertisement

Pope Francis has expressed his love for the beautiful game on several occasions and even played as a goalkeeper in his formative years in Argentina.

The pontiff recently warned fans they shouldn't compare his countryman Lionel Messi to God, as the FC Barcelona superstar has earned the nickname "D10S" – a combination of his shirt number and the Spanish word for God (Dios).

Francis said it was technically "sacrilege" to refer to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner by the moniker, adding: "He's amazing to watch... but he's not God."

The General Audience is a weekly gathering at the Vatican in which the Pope addresses crowds of worshippers with speeches and leads prayers.

See More: Catholic Church, Celtic, Celtic Fan, Football, Glasgow, Jersey, Pope Francis, Scotland, The Bhoys, Twitter, Vatican

Related

Catholic priests publicly burn Harry Potter books, Hindu symbols and other 'sacrilegious' items in Poland
News 3 days ago

Catholic priests publicly burn Harry Potter books, Hindu symbols and other 'sacrilegious' items in Poland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Video: Pope Francis repeatedly refuses to let Catholic followers kiss his papal ring
News 1 week ago

Video: Pope Francis repeatedly refuses to let Catholic followers kiss his papal ring

By: Jack Beresford

From gospel truth to fake news: Ignoring science poses ‘grave risk’ to Christianity
News 1 week ago

From gospel truth to fake news: Ignoring science poses ‘grave risk’ to Christianity

By: Irish Post

Latest

Health authorities investigating potential safety issue related to seizures reported following e-cigarette use
News 18 hours ago

Health authorities investigating potential safety issue related to seizures reported following e-cigarette use

By: Jack Beresford

Several people come forward to claim ‘Hamish’ the dog found aboard a train to Dublin
News 20 hours ago

Several people come forward to claim ‘Hamish’ the dog found aboard a train to Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crash report reveals pilots 'could not stop nosedive'
News 22 hours ago

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crash report reveals pilots 'could not stop nosedive'

By: Jack Beresford

New Irish language report finds over 99% of RTÉ shows are in English only – while Cork council used Google to translate its website into Irish
News 1 day ago

New Irish language report finds over 99% of RTÉ shows are in English only – while Cork council used Google to translate its website into Irish

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gardaí to be allowed to wear hijabs and turbans for first time under new diversity drive
News 1 day ago

Gardaí to be allowed to wear hijabs and turbans for first time under new diversity drive

By: Aidan Lonergan