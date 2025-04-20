Pope Francis uses Easter message to call for ceasefire and bring end to 'deplorable humanitarian situation' in Gaza
Pope Francis uses Easter message to call for ceasefire and bring end to 'deplorable humanitarian situation' in Gaza

Pope Francis greets the gathered faithful from the balcony overlooking St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday (Image: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images)

POPE FRANCIS has used his Easter message to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East and bring to an end to the 'deplorable humanitarian situation' in Gaza.

The pontiff appeared on the central loggia of St Peter's Basilica after Easter Mass today, despite his ongoing recovery from a respiratory tract infection and double ­pneumonia.

However, his traditional Easter Urbi et Orbi message was delivered by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations.

In his message, Pope Francis lamented the 'great thirst for death' witnessed daily in conflicts around the world.

Highlighting the conflict in the Middle East, he said he empathised with Christians in the region while also condemning the rise in antisemitism.

The Pope’s Urbi et Orbi message was read by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, right (Image: Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

"I express my closeness to the sufferings of Christians in Palestine and Israel, and to all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people," his message read.

"The growing climate of antisemitism throughout the world is worrisome.

"Yet at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation.

"I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!"

The pontiff made similar calls for peace in Ukraine and Africa and called for stability in Yemen, the South Caucasus, the Balkans and Myanmar.

'Break down the barriers that create division'

Pope Francis also suggested that citing defence as a reason for assembling arms was disingenuous, instead calling for countries to commit to disarmament.

World leaders, he said, should be putting their efforts into helping their fellow man rather than conflict.

"Nor is peace possible without true disarmament!" read the pontiff's message.

"The requirement that every people provide for its own defence must not turn into a race to rearmament.

"The light of Easter impels us to break down the barriers that create division and are fraught with grave political and economic consequences.

"It impels us to care for one another, to increase our mutual solidarity, and to work for the integral development of each human person."

Earlier on Sunday, the pontiff met with US Vice President JD Vance (Image: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images)

He added: "I appeal to all those in positions of political responsibility in our world not to yield to the logic of fear which only leads to isolation from others, but rather to use the resources available to help the needy, to fight hunger and to encourage initiatives that promote development.

"These are the 'weapons' of peace: weapons that build the future, instead of sowing seeds of death!

"May the principle of humanity never fail to be the hallmark of our daily actions.

"In the face of the cruelty of conflicts that involve defenceless civilians and attack schools, hospitals and humanitarian workers, we cannot allow ourselves to forget that it is not targets that are struck, but persons, each possessed of a soul and human dignity."

Following his first major appearance since being discharged from hospital in March, the pontiff was then driven in the popemobile through the crowds in St Peter's Square.

Earlier in the day at Pope Francis' residence in Casa Santa Marta, he had a brief, private meeting with JD Vance, with the Vatican saying the Pope exchanged 'good wishes on Easter day' with the US Vice President.

