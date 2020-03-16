Popular Irish pub closes doors ‘until safe to reopen’ amid Britain’s coronavirus lockdown
News

Popular Irish pub closes doors ‘until safe to reopen’ amid Britain’s coronavirus lockdown

A POPULAR London Irish pub has announced it will close its doors until it is “safe to reopen” as the coronavirus crisis increases in Britain.

The Claddagh Ring pub in Hendon, north London, run by Irishman Finbar Holian for more than 25 years, announced its decision on Facebook just over an hour ago.

It came shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the British public to stay away from pubs, restaurants and other social venues in a bid to delay the peak of the potentially deadly virus hitting the country.

Claddagh Ring owner Finbar Holian in the early days. (Pic: Malcolm McNally)
Advertisement

Urging their customers to “protect" each other, their post read: “We have just closed our doors and will not open until it is safe to do so."

“We all need to protect and help each other so that we all remain safe and well.”

They also promised to return deposits to anyone who had bookings at the venue, which has event space, and told their loyal fanbase they would be back “when the time is right”.

Read the post below:

Increased restrictions are being placed on the British public as of this evening in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There are currently 1543 cases of the virus in Britain, including 53 deaths.

Advertisement

See More: Coronavirus, Finbar Holian, Irish, London, The Claddagh Ring

Related

British public urged to avoid pubs, restaurants and unnecessary travel as coronavirus death toll rises
News 1 hour ago

British public urged to avoid pubs, restaurants and unnecessary travel as coronavirus death toll rises

By: Fiona Audley

Guinness sends fans a special St. Patrick’s Day Message in response to coronavirus pandemic
News 3 hours ago

Guinness sends fans a special St. Patrick’s Day Message in response to coronavirus pandemic

By: Jack Beresford

140,000 people in Ireland lose their jobs due to coronavirus crisis forcing businesses to close
News 4 hours ago

140,000 people in Ireland lose their jobs due to coronavirus crisis forcing businesses to close

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Irish stores introduce special opening hours for elderly to shop without crowds
News 5 hours ago

Irish stores introduce special opening hours for elderly to shop without crowds

By: Rachael O'Connor

Churches around Ireland stream mass service online amid closures due to coronavirus
News 7 hours ago

Churches around Ireland stream mass service online amid closures due to coronavirus

By: Rachael O'Connor

Supermac's offering free meals to frontline staff fighting coronavirus outbreak
News 9 hours ago

Supermac's offering free meals to frontline staff fighting coronavirus outbreak

By: Rachael O'Connor

Guinness, Father Ted and Terry Wogan voted best things to ever come out of Ireland
News 9 hours ago

Guinness, Father Ted and Terry Wogan voted best things to ever come out of Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Member of Dublin Fire Brigade tests positive for COVID-19
News 10 hours ago

Member of Dublin Fire Brigade tests positive for COVID-19

By: Rachael O'Connor