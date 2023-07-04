Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island

TWO prayer services will be held today at the school formerly attended by two young men who died while on holiday together in Greece over the weekend.

Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell died on the Greek island of Ios in separate incidents on Sunday, July 2, during a post leaving cert trip.

The friends, both aged 18, had recently graduated from St Michael’s College in Dublin.

The school will host two prayer services today to remember the young men, where books of condolences will also be opened for mourners to pay their respects.

In emotional posts on its website, the school paid tribute to them.

On the evening of July 2, the school confirmed the death of Andrew, who they described as a “popular classmate and friend” who was “kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours, and a great brother”.

A short time later, the death of Max was confirmed, with the school stating “on a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall.”

They added: “Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him.

“He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns (as well as a great brother to past pupil, Charlie).

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.”

Principal of St Michael's College, Tim Kelleher has confimed that representatives of the school's parent association have flown to the Greek island to support Max and Andrew's families.

"We're absolutely devastated, the entire community is reeling with the news over the last 24 hours," he told RTE's Morning Ireland yesterday.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go to the bereaved families, some of the parents association reps have flown out to the island to give them some support in their time of need."

He also confirmed that the "traumatised" group of classmates who had been on holiday with the tragic teenagers are now on their way home.

The Embassy of Ireland in Athens is currently providing consular support to Max and Andrew's families in Ios, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has confirmed.

Offering his “deepest sympathies to families of Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall” he added: “My thoughts and prayers are with all of the St Michael’s College community, their friends and classmates.”