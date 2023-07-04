Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island
News

Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island

Flowers left outside the the former school of Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall

TWO prayer services will be held today at the school formerly attended by two young men who died while on holiday together in Greece over the weekend.

Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell died on the Greek island of Ios in separate incidents on Sunday, July 2, during a post leaving cert trip.

The friends, both aged 18, had recently graduated from St Michael’s College in Dublin.

The school will host two prayer services today to remember the young men, where books of condolences will also be opened for mourners to pay their respects.

Tributes have been left at St Michael's College in Dublin following the deaths of two former students

In emotional posts on its website, the school paid tribute to them.

On the evening of July 2, the school confirmed the death of Andrew, who they described as a “popular classmate and friend” who was “kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours, and a great brother”.

A short time later, the death of Max was confirmed, with the school stating “on a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall.”

They added: “Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him.

“He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns (as well as a great brother to past pupil, Charlie).

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.”

The principal of St Michael's College in Dublin has said the school community is "absolutely devastated" over the deaths of two of its students in separate incidents while on holiday on the Greek island of Ios

Principal of St Michael's College, Tim Kelleher has confimed that representatives of the school's parent association have flown to the Greek island to support Max and Andrew's families.

"We're absolutely devastated, the entire community is reeling with the news over the last 24 hours," he told RTE's Morning Ireland yesterday.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go to the bereaved families, some of the parents association reps have flown out to the island to give them some support in their time of need."

St Michael's College in Dublin will host two prayer services today

He also confirmed that the "traumatised" group of classmates who had been on holiday with the tragic teenagers are now on their way home.

The Embassy of Ireland in Athens is currently providing consular support to Max and Andrew's families in Ios, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has confirmed.

Offering his “deepest sympathies to families of Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall” he added: “My thoughts and prayers are with all of the St Michael’s College community, their friends and classmates.”

See More: Andrew O’Donnell, Dublin, Greece, Ios, Max Wall, St Michael's College

Related

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork
News 2 hours ago

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork

By: Irish Post

Ryanair celebrates 15 years at British airport with new routes and flash seat sale
News 3 hours ago

Ryanair celebrates 15 years at British airport with new routes and flash seat sale

By: Fiona Audley

Covid-19 certificates and tracker app no longer in use in Ireland
News 4 hours ago

Covid-19 certificates and tracker app no longer in use in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Politicians condemn 'sinister' Co. Antrim security alert as hoax device wrapped in Pride flag left at councillor's home
News 1 day ago

Politicians condemn 'sinister' Co. Antrim security alert as hoax device wrapped in Pride flag left at councillor's home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies after falling from Belfast ferry as it arrived in Scotland
News 1 day ago

Man dies after falling from Belfast ferry as it arrived in Scotland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ealing murder investigation: Victim named as 77-year-old Ann Murphy
News 1 day ago

Ealing murder investigation: Victim named as 77-year-old Ann Murphy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed for seven years after killing fellow hospital patient
News 2 days ago

Woman jailed for seven years after killing fellow hospital patient

By: Gerard Donaghy