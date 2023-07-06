School hosts final prayer service for graduates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died on Greek holiday
News

School hosts final prayer service for graduates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died on Greek holiday

A FOURTH and final prayer service was held last night in memory of tragic teenagers Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died while on holiday in Greece last weekend.

The friends died on the Greek island of Ios in separate incidents on Sunday, July 2, during a post-leaving cert trip with fellow classmates.

Both aged 18, they had recently graduated from St Michael’s College in Dublin.

The school has hosted four prayer services in recent days, to remember the young men, with books of condolences open for mourners to pay their respects.

Ahead of their final prayer service, held yesterday at 6pm, they made a statement regarding concerns around media reporting of the tragedy.

St Michael’s College Union allege that some coverage of the tragedy this week was “false”, before adding that they would be reporting their concerns to the Office of the press Ombudsman of Ireland.

Last night’s prayer service was officiated by St Michael’s Principal Tim Kelleher and Father Paddy Moran.

Music was provided by Noah Scolard and John Gilsenan.

Following the service, the Union thanked those who had attended their memorial events this week as well as those who had provided support to the families of Andrew and Maw in Ios.

“Thanks again to all who came to support and signed the books today including The Together Academy, Mount Anville and their Past Pupils' Association, Mount Sackville, Ambassador Netherlands Embassy, Ivana Bacik TD and the boys and girls from other schools who also supported our boys in Ios,” they said.

“Special thanks to Gary Ruddock and Mike in Ios for their invaluable assistance as is the ongoing role of the Dept of Foreign Affairs - when the chips are down we Irish step up.

“Very very much appreciated.”

Books of condolence at the school opened again this morning but will finally close at 6pm this evening, St Michael's has confirmed.

Funeral arrangements for Andrew and Max are yet to be confirmed.

See More: Andrew O’Donnell, Dublin, Max Wall, St Michael's College

Related

Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island
News 2 days ago

Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island

By: Fiona Audley

Masked men burst into Derry flat and shoot man in the leg
News 19 minutes ago

Masked men burst into Derry flat and shoot man in the leg

By: Irish Post

Woman charged with multiple thefts over 30-year period in Laois
News 1 hour ago

Woman charged with multiple thefts over 30-year period in Laois

By: Irish Post

Latest

TD brands RTÉ barter account a 'slush fund' as he reveals €5,000 spent on flip-flops
News 13 hours ago

TD brands RTÉ barter account a 'slush fund' as he reveals €5,000 spent on flip-flops

By: Gerard Donaghy

Detector dog helps sniff out €335,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dublin
News 15 hours ago

Detector dog helps sniff out €335,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 60s dies while swimming off Co. Wexford coast
News 15 hours ago

Woman in her 60s dies while swimming off Co. Wexford coast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police treat theft of wreaths from Derry war memorial as a hate crime
News 17 hours ago

Police treat theft of wreaths from Derry war memorial as a hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in England arrest man fleeing to Belfast after shopping spree with suspected fake notes
News 17 hours ago

Police in England arrest man fleeing to Belfast after shopping spree with suspected fake notes

By: Gerard Donaghy