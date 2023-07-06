School hosts final prayer service for graduates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died on Greek holiday

A FOURTH and final prayer service was held last night in memory of tragic teenagers Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died while on holiday in Greece last weekend.

The friends died on the Greek island of Ios in separate incidents on Sunday, July 2, during a post-leaving cert trip with fellow classmates.

Both aged 18, they had recently graduated from St Michael’s College in Dublin.

The school has hosted four prayer services in recent days, to remember the young men, with books of condolences open for mourners to pay their respects.

Ahead of their final prayer service, held yesterday at 6pm, they made a statement regarding concerns around media reporting of the tragedy.

St Michael’s College Union allege that some coverage of the tragedy this week was “false”, before adding that they would be reporting their concerns to the Office of the press Ombudsman of Ireland.

Last night’s prayer service was officiated by St Michael’s Principal Tim Kelleher and Father Paddy Moran.

Music was provided by Noah Scolard and John Gilsenan.

Following the service, the Union thanked those who had attended their memorial events this week as well as those who had provided support to the families of Andrew and Maw in Ios.

“Thanks again to all who came to support and signed the books today including The Together Academy, Mount Anville and their Past Pupils' Association, Mount Sackville, Ambassador Netherlands Embassy, Ivana Bacik TD and the boys and girls from other schools who also supported our boys in Ios,” they said.

“Special thanks to Gary Ruddock and Mike in Ios for their invaluable assistance as is the ongoing role of the Dept of Foreign Affairs - when the chips are down we Irish step up.

“Very very much appreciated.”

Books of condolence at the school opened again this morning but will finally close at 6pm this evening, St Michael's has confirmed.

Funeral arrangements for Andrew and Max are yet to be confirmed.