‘Life has lost some colour’: Max Wall remembered at funeral in Dublin following death in Greece

ONE of the teenagers who died while on a post-leaving cert trip in Greece has been laid to rest in Dublin.

Family and friends were joined by hundreds of mourners for the funeral of Max Wall which was held at The Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook at 11am yesterday morning (July 10).

Max and his friend Andrew O’Donnell, who were fellow students at St Michael’s College in Dublin, died while on holiday on the Greek island of Ios earlier this month.

The pair were among a group of more than 80 students from the Ballsbridge secondary school who travelled to the island following their exams.

Max and Andrew died in separate incidents on the island, with Andrew believed to have fallen on a rocky hill near the island’s main town of Hora while walking home from an evening out.

His body was discovered on Sunday, July 2.

Later that day Max collapsed near the island’s port and was later pronounced dead.

Max’s parents Niall and Fiona and his older brother Charlie all spoke at his funeral Mass.

During the emotional ceremony St Michael’s school chaplain Father Paddy Moran told the congregation that the tragic teenager had been on the phone to his dad when he collapsed.

“He died listening to the voice of a father who loved him,” Fr Moran said, adding: “Max died as he lived, loving those around him.”

Fr Moran was the principal celebrant at the funeral Mass, which was held in the presence of Archbishop Dermot Farrell.

Paying tribute to their son, Max’s family said: “Our beloved Max was taken from us far too soon.

“The world has lost a little colour”.

Describing the 18-year-old as having a “larger than life personality” they explained how he “brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with”.

“During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun-filled self,” they added.

Andrew O'Donnell will be laid to rest tomorrow, with his funeral Mass due to take place at 11am in the same church as that of his friend, followed by a private burial ceremony.

Announcing the funeral details, his family said: “Andrew passed away unexpectedly leaving behind a void that can never be filled.”

They added: “Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him.

“He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days.

“He was known for his passion for sports, his footballing talents, his charming demeanour, and his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie and Maisie.

“He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us, including those he shared experiences with at St Matthew’s National School, St Michael’s College Secondary School, Old Belvedere RFC, Belmont FC, Railway Union Sports Club and Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA.”

Andrew leaves behind parents Bebhinn and Gavin, younger brother Rory and a wide circle of friends and family in Ireland and England.