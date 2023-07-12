Irish teen who died in fall on Greek island is laid to rest
News

Irish teen who died in fall on Greek island is laid to rest

Andrew O’Donnell's mother Bebhinn with his beloved dogs Marnie and Maisie at the teenager’s funeral today at the church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin (Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

AN IRISH teenager who died while on holiday in Greece has been laid to rest in Dublin today.

Andre O'Donnell, 18, is believed to have fallen while walking back to his accommodation on the Greek island of Ios.

The former St Michael's College student went missing after a night out on June 30, with his body discovered two days later.

Addressing those gathered at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Fr Paddy Moran expressed how difficult it had been for everyone to come to terms with the teenager's passing.

Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, at Andrew’s funeral (Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

"If things had been different, who knows where his life might have brought him?” he said.

"For some unfathomable reason that we will never understand, that promising future was cruelly taken from Andrew.

"A simple fall on a mountaintop took his dreams, his hopes and his ambitions."

A keen sportsman, his passions were reflected in the gifts brought to the altar, which included jerseys, a football and medals.

Members of his former sports clubs also lined the road dressed in their jerseys as his coffin was carried out after the service.

Andrew’s coffin is carried into the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook (Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

Other gifts included his St Michael's graduation cap, a record and speakers to reflect his passion for music and a dog lead — a symbol of his love for his beloved golden retrievers, Marnie and Maisie.

The dogs were brought into the church by family members to join Andrew's loved ones as they bade him farewell.

"Goodnight, my beautiful boy," said Andrew's mother, Bebhinn.

"We are truly heartbroken."

Andrew was one of two former St Michael's pupils to pass away recently on Ios — a popular spot for students celebrating their graduation.

Just hours after Andrew's body was discovered, 18-year-old Max Wall died as he was about to board a ferry on the island.

He had been talking on the phone to his father when he passed away suddenly.

Mourners attend the funeral of Max Wall at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook on Monday (Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

His funeral took place on Monday at the same church when Andrew's was held this morning.

At the ceremony, Max's father revealed how he had undergone surgery three years ago to replace a heart valve.

"One second Max was living and the next he was not — it was as quick as that," Fr Moran said on Monday.

"Max did not suffer, he was not afraid, he died listening to the voice of a father who loved him.

"There is consolation in that."

He added: "Max is at peace, of that I have no doubt.

"We would all love that he had more time here with us — that was not to be."

See More: Andrew O’Donnell, Dublin, Max Wall

Related

‘Life has lost some colour’: Max Wall remembered at funeral in Dublin following death in Greece
News 1 day ago

‘Life has lost some colour’: Max Wall remembered at funeral in Dublin following death in Greece

By: Fiona Audley

School hosts final prayer service for graduates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died on Greek holiday
News 6 days ago

School hosts final prayer service for graduates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died on Greek holiday

By: Fiona Audley

Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island
News 1 week ago

Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Renewed appeal for information on ten-year anniversary of death of Kieran Callaghan
News 1 day ago

Renewed appeal for information on ten-year anniversary of death of Kieran Callaghan

By: Fiona Audley

Search for missing teenager stood down after body found
News 1 day ago

Search for missing teenager stood down after body found

By: Irish Post

‘Big hole’ left in Britain’s GAA community following death of John Gormley
News 1 day ago

‘Big hole’ left in Britain’s GAA community following death of John Gormley

By: Fiona Audley

Irish President will ‘continue constitutional duties’ after undergoing surgery today
News 1 day ago

Irish President will ‘continue constitutional duties’ after undergoing surgery today

By: Irish Post

Man arrested after police in Northern Ireland find £80k of suspected cocaine
News 1 day ago

Man arrested after police in Northern Ireland find £80k of suspected cocaine

By: Fiona Audley