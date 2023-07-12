Irish teen who died in fall on Greek island is laid to rest

AN IRISH teenager who died while on holiday in Greece has been laid to rest in Dublin today.

Andre O'Donnell, 18, is believed to have fallen while walking back to his accommodation on the Greek island of Ios.

The former St Michael's College student went missing after a night out on June 30, with his body discovered two days later.

Addressing those gathered at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Fr Paddy Moran expressed how difficult it had been for everyone to come to terms with the teenager's passing.

"If things had been different, who knows where his life might have brought him?” he said.

"For some unfathomable reason that we will never understand, that promising future was cruelly taken from Andrew.

"A simple fall on a mountaintop took his dreams, his hopes and his ambitions."

A keen sportsman, his passions were reflected in the gifts brought to the altar, which included jerseys, a football and medals.

Members of his former sports clubs also lined the road dressed in their jerseys as his coffin was carried out after the service.

Other gifts included his St Michael's graduation cap, a record and speakers to reflect his passion for music and a dog lead — a symbol of his love for his beloved golden retrievers, Marnie and Maisie.

The dogs were brought into the church by family members to join Andrew's loved ones as they bade him farewell.

"Goodnight, my beautiful boy," said Andrew's mother, Bebhinn.

"We are truly heartbroken."

Andrew was one of two former St Michael's pupils to pass away recently on Ios — a popular spot for students celebrating their graduation.

Just hours after Andrew's body was discovered, 18-year-old Max Wall died as he was about to board a ferry on the island.

He had been talking on the phone to his father when he passed away suddenly.

His funeral took place on Monday at the same church when Andrew's was held this morning.

At the ceremony, Max's father revealed how he had undergone surgery three years ago to replace a heart valve.

"One second Max was living and the next he was not — it was as quick as that," Fr Moran said on Monday.

"Max did not suffer, he was not afraid, he died listening to the voice of a father who loved him.

"There is consolation in that."

He added: "Max is at peace, of that I have no doubt.

"We would all love that he had more time here with us — that was not to be."