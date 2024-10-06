President Higgins offers condolences on 50th anniversary of Guildford pub bombings

IRISH PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins has offered his condolences to those affected by the Guildford pub bombings.

Mr Higgins was speaking on the 50th anniversary of the IRA attacks that claimed five lives on October 5, 1974.

Meanwhile, families who lost loved ones in the attacks were invited to a memorial service at Holy Trinity Church in Guildford on Sunday morning.

Eleven people, mostly Irish, were wrongly imprisoned over the attacks but were later exonerated, with no one else subsequently charged over the bombings.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Higgins expressed his solidarity with those affected by the 'appalling atrocity'.

"We hold in our thoughts the five people who died, the bereaved families left behind whose lives have been marked by grief, and the many injured who continue to bear the scars of that savage act of violence," said the president.

"Fifty years on, as we reflect on the tragedy of that day, I wish to express my solidarity with those affected by this appalling atrocity.

"Let us take this moment of remembrance to reaffirm our commitment to peace and our support to the families of victims and survivors of the Troubles as we continue the important work of addressing the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland.

"Síochán Síoraí le hanamacha na marbh."

Attack

The IRA attack targeted pubs that were popular with members of the British Army.

The first bomb exploded at the Horse & Groom pub at around 8.30pm, killing civilian Paul Craig (21), Scots Guards John Hunter (17) and William Forsyth (18), and Caroline Slater (18) and Ann Hamilton (19) of the Women's Royal Army Corps.

No one was killed in the second bomb at the Seven Stars pub at around 9pm after the premises had been evacuated, however, 65 people were wounded by both blasts.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's memorial service, Mayor of Guildford, Councillor Sallie Barker, said the day is 'etched in the memories' of those affected by the attack.

"Having served as an Officer in the Territorial Army for nearly 20 years and being a member of the Women's Royal Army Corps Association, I understand how important it is to mark the 50th anniversary of the Guildford pub bombings," she said.

"The 5th of October 1974 is a sad day etched in the memories of those who lost loved ones or were caught up in the tragic events of that day.

"This commemoration will provide space to pause and remember the five young people who died, the many injured, and the courageous work of the emergency services."

Rector Canon Simon Butler, who led the service, said: "This is an important moment of commemoration and remembrance in the life of both the families of those who were killed and the wider Guildford community."

Convictions quashed

Three men and a woman, known as the Guildford Four, were sentenced to life in prison in 1975 for the attacks before they were released in 1989 and their convictions quashed.

Another group, known as the Maguire Seven, were convicted in connection with the bombings and handed sentences of between four and 14 years.

Giuseppe Conlon died in prison while serving his sentence, with the other six completing their terms.

In 1991, all seven were exonerated and had their convictions quashed.

Fourteen years later, then Prime Minister Tony Blair publicly apologised to the Conlon and Maguire families for being 'subject to such an ordeal and such an injustice'.

"They deserve to be completely and publicly exonerated," he added.