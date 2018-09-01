President Trump announces plans to visit Ireland

President Trump is to make his way to the Emerald Isle.

Donald Trump is due to visit Ireland in November, according to a statement by the White House.

The US President is to "renew the deep and historic ties" between Ireland and America.

Before he visits Ireland, the President will visit Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the first World War.

It's not yet known where in Ireland the POTUS will visit but we're sure his resort in Doonbeg, County Clare is on the cards.

The dates of the visit have not been finalised as of yet.

President Trump will visit Ireland in November. The US President is always welcome in Ireland. Our two countries have such strong historic, economic, cultural and family ties. Maintaining those connections is always a top priority 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇪🇺 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 31, 2018