Primary school boy remains in hospital after Dublin stabbing

THE GARDAÍ are investigating the stabbing of an 11-year-old boy at a primary school in north Dublin just before noon yesterday, which resulted in serious injuries. The boy has undergone surgical procedures and is in a stable condition.

It is believed that a knife was used in the incident, though Guards are appealing for witnesses to the attack to gain a better understanding of the events leading up to and including the event itself. Both victim and perpetrator attend the same school.

The boy was taken to a Dublin hospital’s intensive care unit with what doctors have described as non-life threatening injuries.

An Garda Síochána have been in close consultation with the parents of both children, school management and staff, and are still trying to pinpoint the exact circumstances which contributed to the attack.

Given the ages of both pupils involved, the stabbing is not being treated as a criminal investigation. The minimum age of responsibility in the Republic of Ireland in most cases is 12.

Psychological support services are being provided to staff and the school community at large, according to the Irish Education Department.

A spokesperson for the department said: “As the frontline responders on behalf of the Department of Education (NEPS) will provide information, support and advice to management and staff to support the management of the situation, and as the impact of the incident unfolds.

“This response will include helping school management to assess the significance and effect of the event, to draw up a plan, to mobilise the school's resources and to access other support systems.

“All schools have been provided with the guidelines ‘Responding to Critical Incidents: Guidelines for Schools and resource Materials for Schools’ which outlines a step-by-step guidance to schools on the immediate, medium- and long-term response to a critical incident.

“The guidelines also refer to preventive approaches that schools can adopt in creating a safe and supportive environment.”