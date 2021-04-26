Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'kicked out' of the Royal Family in order to cut costs
News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'kicked out' of the Royal Family in order to cut costs

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle could be officially booted out of the Royal Family so the Monarchy can save money.

Speaking to talkRADIO, royal biographer Angela Levin said Prince Charles is planning to "ditch" Meghan and Harry from the family in a long-held plan to cut the size of the firm down.

It's understood that Charles will likely take up more Royal duties, now that the Queen is a widow, and that cutting costs will be one of his chief concerns.

Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London
"I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their Royal duties last year, and infamously spoke to Oprah Winfrey last month about the treatment they both received while serving.

The couple claimed that Meghan was not offered any help when she had suicidal thoughts, and that an unnamed member of the family had made a racially insensitive comments about their unborn baby Archie's skin colour.

Following the explosive interview, tensions have grown between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.

Harry flew back to the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, though Meghan stayed in California.

