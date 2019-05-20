PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have marked their first wedding anniversary with the released of several previously unseen photos from their happy day.
The brand-new photo montage of images from the big day was posted on Harry and Meghan’s Instagram page, providing fans with a fresh glimpse behind the scenes of the scenes.
It’s exactly 12 months since the happy pair tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
An occasion attended by a raft of royals and celebrities from the world of TV and film alike, the happy couple have enjoyed a year to remember.
The undoubted highlight came earlier this month when the couple welcomed their first son, Archie Windsor, into the world.
Born at 5:26am on May 6th, Archie is seventh in line to the throne.
A wonderful throwback to a momentous day for fans of the royal family, the new collage of pictures from the wedding day includes 14 new snaps.
Posted as part of a slide show, the images are accompanied by the song This Little Light Of Mine and is captioned with a message of thanks to their friends, family and fans.
“Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world,” it reads.
"Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”
The work of photographer Chris Allerton, highlights from the black and white collection include a shot of Harry with his brother William and another of Meghan holding hands with her mother Doria Ragland.