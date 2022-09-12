Prince Harry issues statement following passing of the Queen
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

PRINCE HARRY has issued a statement following the passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, saying that her "unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life."

In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry said in a personal statement, posted on his and wife Meghan’s Archwell website.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

“Thank you for your commitment to service.

“Thank you for your sound advice.

“Thank you for your infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle joined the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales to meet mourners who'd gathered at Windsor Castle.

The foursome greeted well-wishers paying their respects to the Queen, in their first appearance as a group since Her Majesty's passing.

