In 2016, Princess Diana's letters and friendship with an Irish nun were revealed
News

In 2016, Princess Diana's letters and friendship with an Irish nun were revealed

In 2016, two letters and a Christmas card sent by Princess Diana to an Irish nun went up for auction. Here, we look back at the correspondence and relationship between the two women.

The items went under the hammer at Sheppard’s Irish Auction House in Durrow, Co. Laois.

The correspondence, dated 1992, testifies to a friendship between Princess Diana and Sister Teresa, a Kildare nun belonging to the Little Sisters of the Assumption in Wrexham.

Sister Teresa became friendly with Princess Diana through a mutual friend — a mother of one of the butlers working at Kensington Palace.

Philip Sheppard, auctioneer, told The Irish Post: “The friendship seems to have flowered. When Sister Teresa wrote to her when her father Earl Spencer died, Princess Diana responded with a very warm letter signed ‘with my love, from Diana.’”

Princess Diana's Irish letters were signed "with love".

The Princess said that she was “so touched” by Sister Teresa’s letter, and spoke of her father’s great positive force in her life.

The lot was expected to reach somewhere between €800 and €1200.

“There is enormous interest in the letters,” Mr Sheppard said.

“It’s a part of Princess Diana’s life that we knew nothing about until now.

"It’s a heretofore undiscovered, and frankly surprising, aspect of her life — this friendship with an Irish Catholic nun.

"The Christmas card, which shows Diana’s two sons William and Harry, is also signed ‘with love.’ It's testament to a very warm friendship.”

The letters, written five years before the untimely death of Princess Diana, belong to Sister Teresa’s family who were selling the correspondence anonymously.

Mr Sheppard did not reveal if they are resident in Ireland or Britain, neither did he confirm the range of interest shown in the lot.

The auctioneer did confirm, however, that in the normal course of business Sheppard’s in Durrow receive queries from over 40 countries worldwide.

Although this friendship between Diana and an Irish nun based in a Welsh convent was undocumented until then, the Princess had several Irish and Anglo-Irish family connections.

Her mother, Frances Roche, was the daughter of an Irish peer, Maurice Roche, 4th Baron Fermoy.

Through her father she had bloodlines to Rory O’Moore and Patrick Sarsfield, and was also related to Irish president Erskine Childers.

There is a local connection too. The current Viscount de Vesci, Thomas Vessey, who lives in Abbeyleix — just five miles from Durrow where the letters are being auctioned — is a cousin of the Spencers.

Thomas once shared a flat in London with Princess Diana’s sister.

 

Originally published February 2016.

See More: Featured, Letters, Nun, Princess Diana

Related

Six things you should know about Ireland's Puck Fair, the 409 year old festival dedicated to a goat
News 2 weeks ago

Six things you should know about Ireland's Puck Fair, the 409 year old festival dedicated to a goat

By: Irish Post

All 32 Irish county coat of arms, what they mean and where they come from
News 7 months ago

All 32 Irish county coat of arms, what they mean and where they come from

By: Irish Post

The 100 most popular baby names in Ireland in 1965 v 2020
News 10 months ago

The 100 most popular baby names in Ireland in 1965 v 2020

By: Irish Post

Latest

Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade discovered in Armagh
News 1 hour ago

Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade discovered in Armagh

By: Connell McHugh

6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland
Life & Style 3 hours ago

6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland

By: Irish Post

FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw confirmed
Sport 4 hours ago

FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw confirmed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf
Sport 21 hours ago

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape expierience says Louise Quinn
Sport 22 hours ago

Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape expierience says Louise Quinn

By: Conor O'Donoghue