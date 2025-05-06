Prisoners complete Belfast City Marathon for children’s cancer charity

TWENTY prisoners completed the Belfast City Marathon over the weekend to raise funds for a children’s cancer charity.

The Maghaberry Prison inmates, who were all aged between 21 and 70 years old, ran the 26.2 mile marathon distance inside the prison’s walls while the Belfast marathon got underway in the city on May 4.

Two prison service staff teams, including Deputy Governor Claire Graham, also took part in the run, which raised money for the Cancer Fund for Children charity.

“This is the third Belfast Marathon held in Maghaberry Prison,” Maghaberry Prison Governor Tracy Megrath said.

“We started this in 2023 and it’s been an annual event for the staff and prisoners ever since.

“The prisoners have been on a structured programme since January this year - as well as the fitness aspect they’ve been learning about good nutrition and diet,” she added.

“Several hundred pounds has already been raised through donations from staff and fellow prisoners, and we expect the final total to top £1000.”

Belfast Marathon administrators measured an official prison course for the prisoners to complete the 26.2miles.

Ms Megrath added: “The Prison Service challenge and support all those who are sent to us by the courts, and through various rehabilitation projects and purposeful activity we promote a sense of achievement and prepare them for the return to their community.”

Cormac McMullan, Community Fundraising and Engagement lead with the Cancer Fund for Children, said the charity was “incredibly grateful” for the prison’s support.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Northern Ireland Prison Service at Maghaberry Prison for taking on this challenge to support families affected by cancer,” he said.

“Every week in Northern Ireland, three more children and young people are diagnosed with cancer, and many others are living with the impact of a parent's diagnosis.

“The funds raised will help us provide vital support in hospital, in the community, and at our therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge - ensuring young people don’t have to face cancer alone.”