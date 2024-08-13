PSNI appeal for information on 30th anniversary of disappearance of 15-year-old

THE sister of Arlene Arkinson, murdered 30 years ago, has said she refuses to give up hope of her remains being found. Kathleen Arkinson told the BBC that her sister deserved a decent burial.

Fifteen-year-old from Arlene from Castlederg, County Tyrone, disappeared in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland on their Long-Term Missing Persons site say: “Arlene Arkinson is described as being 15 years old (at the time of going missing), 5’4” tall, medium build, fresh complexion, dirty fair shoulder length hair, and blue eyes.

“Last seen: Arlene Arkinson had attended a disco in Bundoran, Co. Donegal, Ireland, and was then last seen in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone, in the early hours of Sunday 14 August 1994.

“Additional information: An inquest in 2021 led the Coroner to rule that Robert Howard had been responsible for the death of Arlene Arkinson on 14 August 1994. Arlene Arkinson’s body has not yet been located.”

The PSNI say that anyone with information can contact them on www.psni.police.uk/report

Robert Howard, who died in 2015 in prison aged 71, was a convicted child killer and rapist. He had previously been charged with Arlene’s murder in 2002 but acquitted in 2005.

Speaking ahead of a 30th anniversary vigil held mid-month, Kathleen Arkinson said her sister deserved "to be found and get a decent burial" and that she believed deep in her heart that "some day Arlene will be found".

Numerous searches, including some in vast swathes of bogland and forestry near the Irish border, have been carried out in search of Ms Arkinson's remains.

One of the last searches was conducted by the gardaí in May 2024 in the Castlefin area of Co. Donegal.

The jury in the case was not told of Robert Howard’s history of violent sexual offences and that he had already been convicted of the murder and rape of schoolgirl Hannah Williams in London in 2001.

When Arlene Arkinson disappeared, he was on bail for a series of violent sexual offences against a teenage girl. The Arkinson family solicitor Des Doherty told says new information could come to light if a public inquiry were held

Mr Doherty, told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme that there was "fresh momentum" to look at the case again and urged Justice Minister Naomi Long to reconsider her decision not to call a public inquiry.

Justice Minister Naomi Long told the BBC she had met the Arkinson family, and that she "fully appreciates the past 30 years have been deeply traumatic as they have continued to grieve and search for answers on behalf of Arlene".

"My decision not to establish a public enquiry was taken after very careful consideration of everything that had been put before me, both verbally and in writing, by the Arkinson family and by their legal representative," she said.

"I also took account of the coroner’s detailed inquest findings, the Police Ombudsman report into the handling of the police investigation into Arlene’s disappearance, and the significant changes to police missing person policies."