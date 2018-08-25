PSNI appeal for witnesses as 58-year-old pedestrian killed

The culprit responsible for the death of a man on August 18 has still not been found.

A man walking in Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning was killed by a passing car.

Eamon McCafferty was killed when walking on the Foreglen Road around 2 am and died alone.

Advertisement

Inspector Martin Mullan of PSNI said "We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Foreglen Road around that time to get in touch with us, as they could have information vital to our investigation."

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam or helmet camera footage of Mr McCafferty walking along the road or of the vehicle involved in the collision," he added.