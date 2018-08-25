PSNI appeal for witnesses as 58-year-old pedestrian killed
News

PSNI appeal for witnesses as 58-year-old pedestrian killed

The culprit responsible for the death of a man on August 18 has still not been found.

A man walking in Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning was killed by a passing car.

Eamon McCafferty was killed when walking on the Foreglen Road around 2 am and died alone.

Advertisement

Inspector Martin Mullan of PSNI said "We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Foreglen Road around that time to get in touch with us, as they could have information vital to our investigation."

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam or helmet camera footage of Mr McCafferty walking along the road or of the vehicle involved in the collision," he added.

See More: Death, PSNI, Pedestrian

Related

One dead after road collision in Connacht
News 1 hour ago

One dead after road collision in Connacht

By: Rebecca Keane

Tributes paid to young Northern Irish father who passed away in Florida over the weekend
News 1 week ago

Tributes paid to young Northern Irish father who passed away in Florida over the weekend

By: Ryan Price

One dead after car driven wrong way on the motorway
News 1 month ago

One dead after car driven wrong way on the motorway

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
News 6 hours ago

Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out
News 19 hours ago

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out

By: Jack Beresford

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Irish man spotted watching football match during concert

By: Rebecca Keane

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi
Sport 23 hours ago

Johnny Sexton is like Messi - Contepomi

By: Stephen Mahon

Pocket Rocket Wayne McCullough predicts big things for Irish boxing stars
Sport 1 day ago

Pocket Rocket Wayne McCullough predicts big things for Irish boxing stars

By: Stephen Mahon