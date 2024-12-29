PSNI notifies Ombudsman following social media footage of autistic girl being removed from shop

THE PSNI has contacted the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) over footage shared online of a distressed autistic girl being carried from a shop.

The footage was shared on Facebook by Eileen Mitchell and shows her 19-year-old non-verbal sister Katie being carried from the store in Lisburn.

Ms Mitchell said the video highlighted the urgent need for police to have greater awareness and understanding of autistic and vulnerable individuals.

The PSNI, who explained it contacted the Ombudsman over the 'widespread public concern' at the footage, said they had been in contact with the family.

Incident

Ms Mitchell said her sister had tried to buy a £2 Thomas the Tank Engine DVD from the store but that staff refused to serve her as they had already shut off the tills.

"Katie didn't understand this and became very upset, crying in the shop," said Ms Mitchell on a social media post.

"My mum tried to explain the situation to the staff and pleaded with them to take the £2 and scan it the next day, as Katie didn't comprehend why she couldn't have the DVD."

Ms Mitchell added that a staff member asked her mother if she had a lead to remove Katie, who is severely autistic and has the mindset of a toddler.

Her mother called the police for assistance but Ms Mitchell said her sister was instead 'forcibly removed' by five officers.

"This video shows just how urgently we need greater awareness and understanding of autistic and vulnerable individuals, especially in places like Lisburn," said Ms Mitchell.

"Incidents like this shouldn't happen. We need more compassion, better training for staff and authorities, and systems in place to protect those who can't advocate for themselves."

Ms Mitchell's video has since been seen more than 3.5m times on Facebook, where her post has been shared more than 13,000 times.

'Challenging situations'

Following its spread online, Superintendent Kelly Moore described the incident as 'a very difficult and complex set of circumstances', adding that the video only showed 'a few seconds' of a longer incident.

"We are aware of video footage which is circulating on social media in which officers are seen to be carrying a female from a shop," said the District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh.

"Police were called by the female's mother to provide assistance in the Bow Street area of Lisburn at 6.15pm on Sunday, December 22. The shop was closing its shutters when a female entered the premises.

"Officers attended and after discussions with family and staff members for approximately 20 minutes, a 19-year-old female with complex needs was removed from the shop by a family member, assisted by police. One officer was injured during the course of the incident.

"This was a very difficult and complex set of circumstances for everyone involved and I have spoken to the family today to discuss their concerns.

"As an organisation we are committed to continuous learning and any feedback will be reviewed and considered.

"Our officers are routinely called to challenging situations and as in this case we will always seek a patient approach when dealing with people with complex needs.

"The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been notified of this incident not because there is any suspected criminality or inappropriate behaviour which would justify disciplinary proceedings but owing to the widespread public concern and media attention surrounding the release of a short video clip of a few seconds of this incident."