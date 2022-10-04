PSNI release footage of killers of Belfast man Sean Fox

POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland detectives investigating the murder of 42-year-old Sean Fox on Sunday have released CCTV footage of two people who they believe are the perpetrators of the crime.

Mr Fox was shot dead in west Belfast on Sunday, with a reward of up to £20,000 now being offered for anonymous information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

The footage released shows two masked gunmen entering Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road, before leaving moments later after shooting Mr Fox.

The pair made their way past several individuals, police say.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said:

“Sean Fox, who was a married father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room. He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.

“The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute. They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds. They left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens."

Twenty bullets were fired and multiple strike marks have been identified. Police say anyone in the room or nearby could have also been seriously injured or killed.

Detective Superintendent Corrigan continued:

“One suspect is a man of athletic build. He was wearing a blue hooded-top, a peaked baseball cap, dark face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers.

“The second suspect is also a man of athletic build, and was wearing a distinctive light (possibly grey) hooded-top with three red lines down each arm, a peaked baseball cap, a light-green face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Additionally, information can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1