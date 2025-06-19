Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mount Charles dies following cancer battle

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mount Charles at the age of 74.

His family issued a statement today confirming his death, following a “long and valiant battle with cancer”.

“It is with profound sadness that the family of Lord Henry Mount Charles, The Marquess Conyngham announce his peaceful passing in the late hours of June 18th following a long and valiant battle with cancer,” they confirmed.

In a statement on the Slane Castle Facebook page, the organisation added: “Today we remember and celebrate the remarkable life of Lord Henry Mount Charles — visionary, rock ‘n’ roll trailblazer, and the man who dreamed big for Slane Castle.”

They issued a photo of Lord Henry with Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott which was taken at the very first Slane Concert, held in the in t he castle grounds in 1981.

“That day, a tradition was born, one that would bring the world’s greatest artists to the Boyne Valley and turn Slane into a symbol of live music in Ireland,” they state.

“Lord Henry’s passion, courage, and rebellious spirit shaped not just a place, but a legacy, they added.

“We honour him today with gratitude, pride, and music in our hearts."

President Michael D Higgins also paid tribute this morning.

"Lord Henry’s contribution was quite unique and a very important turning point in live music in Ireland when he decided to begin using the natural amphitheatre at Slane Castle as a venue at which public performances could be held by some of the most contemporary makers of music," he said.

"It wasn’t just in relation to very well known events that Henry was involved, he had a deep interest in promotion of music including new and young talent," he added.

:I have been saddened over recent years to hear of his struggles with cancer, about which he spoken personally and helpfully of his experiences.

"May I express my condolences to his wife, Lady Iona, to his children Alexander, Henrietta, Wolfe and Tamara, and to all of his family and friends.”

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.