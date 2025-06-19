‘Viable' device found in Belfast had been there for 'number of years’
A SECURITY alert has now ended in west Belfast after a viable device was found in the area yesterday afternoon.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a suspicions object being found in the Flush Road area of Ligoniel yesterday afternoon.

The area was closed off as ammunition technical officers attended the scene.

A viable device was found in the Flush Road area of Belfast

“Police received a report at around 4pm on Wednesday, June 18, of a suspicious object located in the area,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Lenaghan said.

“Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers, who carried out controlled explosions on the device, which was described as a viable and believed to have been there for a number of years.”

The security alert has since ended.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and the police force has called on anyone with information to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1079 18/06/25,” Det Insp Lenaghan said.

