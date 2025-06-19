Fans in disbelief as Supermac's opens in Britain for first time ever

SUPERMAC’S fans enjoyed a special treat this month as the Irish fast-food chain served up its inimitable food offerings for the very first time in Britain.

Festival-goers were delighted to find a pop-up Supermac’s food van at the Download Festival in Leicestershire from June 10-14.

It marked the first time the Galway-founded food chain has ever opened its doors outside of Ireland, where it boasts more than 100 outlets, including a branch at Dublin Airport, which opened in 2024.

Festival fans couldn’t believe their eyes as they stumbled across the distinctive branding among the food trucks on site at the rock festival, where headliners included Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn.

One reveller, who posted his feelings in a video on social media, said: “Tell me you’re Irish without telling me you’re Irish,’ before revealing the Supermac's pop-up stall.

"It can’t be, not here in the UK,’ he added, stating: "She’s beautiful."

The first Supermac's opened its doors in 1978 on Main Street, in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Since then Supermac’s restaurants have become a firm fixture in towns and cities around Ireland.

Founded by Pat McDonagh, the family-owned company is Ireland's largest indigenous fast food restaurant group.

For more insight on why Irish people love Supermac's so much, click here.