Varadkar says Farage as PM could accelerate Irish unification

FORMER Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Irish unification could come about much more quickly if Nigel Farage were to become prime minister.

Varadkar said Farage’s rise to power could significantly shift public opinion in Northern Ireland and Scotland on remaining part of the UK.

Describing British politics as “very volatile” in a BBC interview, Varadkar said it’s plausible that Farage could lead Britain within the next decade.

While Reform won only five seats in the 2024 general election, it made notable gains in local elections across Britain.

However, critics argue that Farage’s popularity in parts of England may not translate into immediate political upheaval across the UK.

“There are people from both communities in Northern Ireland who value liberal and European ideals,” he said. “If a future UK government contrasts sharply with one in Dublin, that could push more people toward voting for unification.”

He also believes a Farage premiership could bolster support for Scottish independence.

Regarding the possibility of a united Ireland, Varadkar stated that it is time to begin planning, although holding a referendum is not immediately necessary.

“We’re not there yet in terms of numbers, but the direction is clear—demographics and polling show growing support, particularly among younger voters.”

Later on the Red Lines podcast, Varadkar said he would trade two years of economic growth for Irish unity, arguing that the long-term benefits would outweigh any short-term costs.

A 2024 report estimated the cost of unification at €20 billion over 20 years.

He stressed that unity won’t happen by accident: “It must be worked towards. Those of us who believe in it have a duty to make the case.”