Public urged to report graffitists as man arrested over defaced trains

POLICE officers have urged members of the public to report acts of graffiti in public spaces after a number of trains were defaced across Northern Ireland.

A 20-year-old man was arrested yesterday following “multiple reports of graffiti of a number of trains across Northern Ireland” the PSNI confirmed.

“Following extensive work conducted by officers in relation to reports received of graffiti spray-painted on trains, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and various offences of criminal damage on Monday, April 22,” Sergeant Purvis said.

“He was released on police bail pending further enquiries,” he added.

The police force has reiterated the financial costs associated with graffiti and reminded the public that everyone must “play their part”.

“Criminal damage such as the graffiti of train carriages causes a significant monetary loss in cleaning the trains, which impacts the numerous rail users who are dependent on this mode of transport as these carriages are removed from service,” Sgt Purvis said.

“We are committed to tackling this kind of crime and would remind everyone to play their part,” he added.

“If you see something suspicious, report it to police as this information provided can help us apprehend criminals and bring them before the court."