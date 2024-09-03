Racist and sectarian graffiti spray-painted on homes in Derry

POLICE have launched an investigation after racist and sectarian graffiti was spray-painted onto new build homes in Derry.

A number of properties were targeted in the Church Brae area of the city, the PSNI have confirmed.

Graffiti, described as “racist and sectarian” by the police force, was daubed on the walls of a series of unoccupied homes sometime overnight on Sunday, September 1 and in the early hours of Monday, September 2.

“We are treating this incident as not only criminal damage, but as a hate crime which is totally unacceptable,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector McManus said.

“This will not be tolerated,” he added.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners, community representatives and elected representatives.

“Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever. Be reassured, we will be relentless in our approach to identify those involved.”

The PSNI has appealed for those with information about the incident to contact them.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 600 02/09/24,” Chf Insp McManus said.