Record number of people granted Irish citizenship in 2024

A RECORD number of people have been granted Irish citizenship this year, newly released figures show.

More than 30,000 applications for citizenship have been processed in the past year, Ireland’s Department of Justice have confirmed today.

That is a significant increase on the 20,000 citizenships granted in 2023 and is almost double the amount granted the previous year.

The increase has been attributed to “significant changes” introduced at the Department’s citizenship division which “speed up the application process for applicants”.

These include the introduction of an online digital application option as well as online payments, and eVetting.

“Going forward, it is envisaged that the majority of applications based on residency will receive a decision within 12 months,” the Department claims.

The figures were revealed in the same week that 6,000 people received their Irish citizenships at ceremonies in Kerry.

Over the course of yesterday and today, the new Irish citizens were granted their citizenship at seven ceremonies held at the INEC Killarney.

Applicants from 140 countries around the world, and living in 32 counties on the island of Ireland, have been conferred as Irish citizens this week.

Speaking ahead of the ceremonies, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “I would like to congratulate all of our newest Irish citizens, as well as their family and friends joining them on this special day.

“I encourage our new citizens to continue to contribute to building inclusive communities. In forging connections between our cultures, we can enrich our social fabric.”

She added: “Our new citizens play an essential role fuelling growth in our economy. “They also contribute immensely to industries where we have labour shortages like construction, agriculture and healthcare.

“They also make our workforce more diverse and inclusive.”

The presiding officers at this week’s ceremonies are retired judge, Justice Paddy McMahon, and retired President of the High Court, Mary Irvine.

Anyone applying for Irish citizenship must be based in Ireland for at least five years before making their application.

There have been 24 citizenship ceremonies held in Ireland this year, an increase on the 15 ceremonies held last year, and just six that were held in 2022.