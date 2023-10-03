Ireland grants citizenship to 3,000 people from 131 countries in Dublin ceremonies
News

Ireland grants citizenship to 3,000 people from 131 countries in Dublin ceremonies

Sister Elvira Rossel (R) holding her Constitution of Ireland book and Sister Virginia Wamar from the Phillipines at the citizenship ceremony in the Convention Centre in Dublin

SOME 3,000 people from 131 countries have become Irish citizens this week following a series of ceremonies which took place in Dublin.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee attended the events which took place in the Convention Centre.

A total of 3,000 applicants from 131 countries around the world and living in all 32 counties on the island of Ireland were conferred as Irish citizens across three separate ceremonies.

Nolisi Ncube from Zimbabwe and Ciaran Casey from Cork at the citizenship ceremony in the Convention Centre in Dublin

“Attending Citizenship Ceremonies is always a unique privilege as Minister for Justice and I would like to warmly congratulate and welcome our newest citizens on this milestone day in their lives,” Ms McEntee said.

“Today marks the end of one journey and the beginning of an exciting new one for them.”

She added: “The richness of our nation is not measured in our wealth, but in our people, in our differences, our similarities and our shared home here on this island.

Three citizenship ceremonies took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin yesterday

“Our new citizens enrich Ireland with their presence and our society reaps the benefits which they bring.

“By sharing their own unique cultures and traditions with us, our newest citizens become part of our communities and we are all the better for it.”

The citizenship ceremonies held yesterday followed three ceremonies held in Killarney in July and two ceremonies held in the RDS in Dublin in March.

Retired judge Bryan McMahon led the citizenship ceremonies in Dublin

This means that over 11,000 people have now been conferred with Irish citizenship so far this year, with further ceremonies planned before the end of 2023.

Offering advice to all new Irish citizens, Minister McEntee encouraged them to “embrace their civic duty and to become more engaged in Irish civil society”.

She added: “It is an essential aspect of life in Ireland.

“Active involvement in our local communities will ensure everyone has a voice and will help strengthen our democracy.

“I give my best wishes to our new citizens and to their families as they embark on the next steps of their lives in Ireland.”

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee speaking at the ceremony

The Presiding Officer at the Ceremonies in Dublin was retired judge Bryan MacMahon, who administered the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

The new Irish citizens also undertook to “faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values”.

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in Ireland in 2011 to mark the occasion of the granting of citizenship in a “dignified and solemn manner”.

Since their introduction, there have been 171 ceremonies in Ireland to date, with people from over 180 countries receiving their certificates of naturalisation.

Approximately 165,000 people have received Irish citizenship since 2011.

The top 10 nationalities who received Irish citizenship yesterday:

Nationality                                                      Applicants

India                                                                421

United Kingdom                                           254

Brazil                                                               181

Poland                                                             169

Nigeria                                                             153

Romania                                                          143

Philippines                                                      137

Pakistan                                                           128

China (including Hong Kong)                     85

South Africa                                                    80

See More: Citizenship, Irish

Related

Petition calls for fast-tracking of Irish citizenship for immigrant healthcare workers
News 2 years ago

Petition calls for fast-tracking of Irish citizenship for immigrant healthcare workers

By: Rachael O'Connor

Most borrowed book from London libraries revealed
News 8 years ago

Most borrowed book from London libraries revealed

By: James Mulhall

Over 400 Irish expats to become Australian Citizens today
News 8 years ago

Over 400 Irish expats to become Australian Citizens today

By: Irish Post

Latest

Tánaiste’s meeting with President Zelensky in Kyiv is testament to Ukraine’s 'resilience and courage'
News 9 hours ago

Tánaiste’s meeting with President Zelensky in Kyiv is testament to Ukraine’s 'resilience and courage'

By: Fiona Audley

Islands in the sun
Travel 22 hours ago

Islands in the sun

By: Maria Boyle

Inquest into fatal shooting of Belfast teenager in 1975 set for full hearing
News 3 days ago

Inquest into fatal shooting of Belfast teenager in 1975 set for full hearing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Armagh pair arrested after almost £7m worth of cocaine found in Northern Irish haulier's lorry
News 3 days ago

Co. Armagh pair arrested after almost £7m worth of cocaine found in Northern Irish haulier's lorry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tribute paid to 'wonderful' couple who died after being struck by minibus
News 3 days ago

Tribute paid to 'wonderful' couple who died after being struck by minibus

By: Gerard Donaghy