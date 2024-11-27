Remains exhumed in Co. Monaghan in search for one of the Disappeared

REMAINS have been exhumed from a grave in Co. Monaghan as part of a search for Joe Lynskey, one of the so-called Disappeared.

Mr Lynskey went missing from Belfast in 1972, however, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) did not become aware that he was one of the Disappeared until 2010.

The Disappeared is the name given to people believed to have been abducted, murdered and buried by the IRA during the Troubles.

The ICLVR said today that it had received information relating to suspicious activity during the 1970s at a grave Annyalla Cemetery.

The organisation added that the timeframe and location coincide with the disappearance of Mr Lynskey.

"Following an exhumation, there will be a formal process to establish the identify of all of the remains found in the grave," it added.

In March 2015, the ICLVR conducted excavations at a site in Coghalstown, Co. Meath as part of a search for Mr Lynskey.

While they did not locate his remains, they did discover those of two other Disappeared — Seamus Wright and Kevin McKee.

Mr Wright, 25, and Mr McKee, 17, went missing from Belfast in October 1972, with a 2016 inquest finding they had been shot in the head.