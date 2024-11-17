Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of man's murder in Tallaght

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on the first anniversary of a man's murder in Tallaght, South Dublin.

Tadgh Delaney, 50, was found unresponsive in the front garden of a residence on Dromcarra Avenue, Jobstown, shortly before 8.30pm on November 15, 2023.

He was pronounced deceased at Tallaght Hospital and a post-mortem examination subsequently led to a murder investigation.

To date, two individuals have been arrested as part of the investigation and gardaí continue to follow several lines of inquiry.

On the first anniversary of Mr Delaney's death, gardaí are once again appealing for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Investigators are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Dromcarra Avenue area of Jobstown between 5pm and 8.30pm on the day Mr Delaney died.

In addition, they are appealing to those who may have video footage, including dash-cam recordings, from the Dromcarra, Kilclare and Cheeverstown Road / N81 areas during this period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station at 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.