Reports of fatal shooting at West Belfast social club

A MAN has reportedly been shot to death in a social club in West Belfast.

The incident happened at the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road at around 2.45pm as people gathered to watch the Manchester derby on television.

The attack was reportedly carried out by two masked men who made off on foot following the shooting.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service despatched two crews to the scene, while an air ambulance was also sent, however no patients were taken from the scene.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed a shooting had taken place.

"Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Suffolk Road area of West Belfast this afternoon, Sunday, October 2," read the statement.

"Part of Suffolk Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place."