Resignations continue to flood in as Johnson clings to power
News

Resignations continue to flood in as Johnson clings to power

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on July 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

TWO FURTHER MPs have resigned from government on Wednesday morning, following on from the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid yesterday evening.

Will Quince, the Minister for Children and Families, said he was resigning after being asked to make public statements on behalf of Mr Johnson which proved to be “inaccurate”.

Quince was one of several MPs who assured media that Johnson had no prior knowledge that MP Chris Pincher had previously been accused of sexual misconduct before he was appointed deputy whip.

It has since emerged that Johnson was in fact aware of the complaints that were also upheld.

In his resignation letter which he shared on Twitter, Mr Quince said he had met with the Prime Minister last night and received a “sincere apology”.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I feel I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith,” he said.

MP Laura Trott has also announced that she is resigning from her role in the Department for Transport, saying that trust in politics has been lost in recent months.

“Trust in politics is – and must always be – of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you to all of you who have written to me expressing your views. I have read them carefully, and taken them into consideration as part of my decision.

“I have, and will always, put the residents of Sevenoaks and Swanley front and centre of my work in Westminster.”

Yesterday evening, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak both resigned, followed by several others including Tory Party Vice Chair Bim Afolami and Jonathan Gullis as PPS to Brandon Lewis.

This prompted Johnson to carry out a reshuffle of his Cabinet in a bid to hold on to power, which saw Nadhim Zahawi replace Mr Sunak as Chancellor, Steve Barclay replace Mr Javid as Health Secretary and Michelle Donelan moved from universities minister to Education Secretary, replacing Mr Zahawi.

See More: Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid

Related

'Historic low-point' Taoiseach warns Boris Johnson not to alter Northern Ireland Protocol
News 2 weeks ago

'Historic low-point' Taoiseach warns Boris Johnson not to alter Northern Ireland Protocol

By: Fiona Audley

Comedian Lee Mack makes Partygate jibe in front of Boris Johnson at Jubilee concert
News 1 month ago

Comedian Lee Mack makes Partygate jibe in front of Boris Johnson at Jubilee concert

By: Gerard Donaghy

Return of imperial measurement system to coincide with jubilee
News 1 month ago

Return of imperial measurement system to coincide with jubilee

By: Irish Post

Latest

Guinness Storehouse transforms Gravity Bar into Ireland's Highest Garden
Food & Drink 5 hours ago

Guinness Storehouse transforms Gravity Bar into Ireland's Highest Garden

By: Irish Post

The truth about the Viking invasion of Ireland
Irish History 6 hours ago

The truth about the Viking invasion of Ireland

By: Irish Post

David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane have joined Derby County
Sport 6 hours ago

David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane have joined Derby County

By: Conor O'Donoghue

LOITV announce two live Europa Conference League fixtures and Shamrock Rovers won 3-0 last night
Sport 8 hours ago

LOITV announce two live Europa Conference League fixtures and Shamrock Rovers won 3-0 last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Future retirees likely to face lower homeownership with financial challenges expected
News 9 hours ago

Future retirees likely to face lower homeownership with financial challenges expected

By: Connell McHugh