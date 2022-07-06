Resignations continue to flood in as Johnson clings to power

TWO FURTHER MPs have resigned from government on Wednesday morning, following on from the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid yesterday evening.

Will Quince, the Minister for Children and Families, said he was resigning after being asked to make public statements on behalf of Mr Johnson which proved to be “inaccurate”.

Quince was one of several MPs who assured media that Johnson had no prior knowledge that MP Chris Pincher had previously been accused of sexual misconduct before he was appointed deputy whip.

It has since emerged that Johnson was in fact aware of the complaints that were also upheld.

In his resignation letter which he shared on Twitter, Mr Quince said he had met with the Prime Minister last night and received a “sincere apology”.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I feel I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith,” he said.

MP Laura Trott has also announced that she is resigning from her role in the Department for Transport, saying that trust in politics has been lost in recent months.

“Trust in politics is – and must always be – of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you to all of you who have written to me expressing your views. I have read them carefully, and taken them into consideration as part of my decision.

“I have, and will always, put the residents of Sevenoaks and Swanley front and centre of my work in Westminster.”

Yesterday evening, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak both resigned, followed by several others including Tory Party Vice Chair Bim Afolami and Jonathan Gullis as PPS to Brandon Lewis.

This prompted Johnson to carry out a reshuffle of his Cabinet in a bid to hold on to power, which saw Nadhim Zahawi replace Mr Sunak as Chancellor, Steve Barclay replace Mr Javid as Health Secretary and Michelle Donelan moved from universities minister to Education Secretary, replacing Mr Zahawi.