Revenue seize drugs worth over €700,000 in Dublin

REVENUE OFFICERS have seized an estimated €716,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Yesterday, 36kg of cannabis herb and 6kg of cannabis resin were seized at Dublin Port. The illegal drugs were discovered concealed within a furniture consignment that had arrived from Spain.

Also yesterday, as part of a separate operation and with the assistance of detector dog Robbie, officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized 6 kg of cannabis herb.

The seizures were made as part of ongoing operations targetting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing.