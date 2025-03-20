Four arrests after drugs worth €350k seized in raid on crime gang

DRUGS worth an estimated €350k have been seized following a raid on a property in Co. Meath.

Garda officers from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized the drugs during a search operation in Stirling yesterday (March 19).

“The search was conducted as part of a long-running investigation into a criminal group based in West Dublin,” the police force said in a statement.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized 12kg of cannabis herb, 400g of heroin, eight bars of cannabis resin, and cannabis oils/gels/jellies and vapes.

“The estimated value of the seizure (subject to analysis) is €350,000,” they confirmed.

Four men were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Garda Stations across Meath, Kildare and Dublin.

All seized drugs will now be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Investigations are ongoing.