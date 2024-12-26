Review of 2024 – the year in quotes

AS the year draws to a close we review the stories that hit the headlines in 2024 through some of their most memorable quotes...

“Gaza is the graveyard for children, let it not be the graveyard for international law.”

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on LBC.

“I knew the first time I walked on a Nolan set that it was different. I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication and the complete lack of any seating options for actors that I was in the hands of the visionary director and master."

Cillian Murphy taking a playful jab at director Christopher Nolan after winning a Golden Globe.

“Male, stale and pale.”

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh MEP describing the Fianna Fáil candidates standing in the European elections

"Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet for Irish freedom"

Móglaí Bap of Kneecap

“I think your regular day-to-day Irish person is probably funnier than your average person in the UK."

Graham Norton

“Yesterday, I resigned from the office of Taoiseach by placing my resignation in the hands of the President, pursuant to the Constitution. I have had the privilege to serve for the past 20 years as a public representative, 13 as a member of Cabinet, seven as leader of my Party, as Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Taoiseach again. It's been the most fulfilling and rewarding time of my life. Today is the beginning of a new era for my Party, a new chapter in my life and a new phase for the coalition government.”

Leo Varadkar speaking in April.

“I first went on stage, assisting my father in his magic show, aged four. But I made my first money, 7s and 6d, in 1947 when I was seven years old, after I’d started singing on stage, songs like Buttons and Bows and Powder Your Face with Sunshine. By the age of 15 I was making £4 a night from my stage show singing hits of the day.”

Gloria Hunniford, speaking to the Sunday Times.

“COP29 in Baku has been one of the most difficult COPs I can remember. It came very close to failure and it has ended with a disappointing deal. But it is a deal the world can build on in 2025. The Paris Agreement is alive, and we are making progress – just not fast enough.”

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, speaking about climate change.

“If you’re from where I’m from, Van Morrison is inserted into your soul at birth.”

Jamie Dornan speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

“We've got the best people possible to do this job. We have the most passionate staff who want to care for the history of our places.”

Antrim-born Hilary McGrady, Director-General of the National Trust, who has faced mounting criticism over her ongoing project to paint an accurate picture of the history of many of the NT properties — including colonialism and slave trading.

"I am a historian by training and I do check facts. I would never knowingly say something that isn’t true.”

The historian and writer Ruth Dudley Edwards who had a case of libel brought by Sinn Féín MLA Gerry Kelly against her struck out in court.

“Despite my English accent I was actually born in Dublin, to Tipperary parents. I’ve always felt 100 per cent Irish. My parents instilled in me a very clear sense of my Irishness throughout my childhood. As part of the Irish diaspora I was shaped by that culture.”

Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama and Shakespears Sister, speaking at The Irish Post where she received the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

“I welcome the desire and intention of the Holy Father to encourage and challenge us to be close to all people irrespective of their personal circumstances.”

The Archbishop of Cardiff, Mark O’Toole responding to a Vatican declaration which allows Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples and others who are not considered to be married according to Church teaching.

“I don’t search or seek out roles that have a demeanour of being evil. I just want to show range and get to play different parts with the directors I love. But yeah, I do want to get away from the weird parts.”

Actor Barry Keoghan

“A taoiseach resigning without any pressure from his party to do so is really unprecedented in the Irish state.”

Gary Murphy, Professor of Politics at Dublin City University, speaking about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s resignation. He added there was a “certain humility” to the speech, not typically associated with a politician often perceived to be “aloof” and “lacking the common touch.”

“Prime Minister, we are just yards away from where the Titanic was built and designed. Are you captaining a sinking ship going into this election?”

Journalist James McCarthy to Rishi Sunak as he visited the Titanic Quarter in Belfast. Sunak did, indeed, subsequently lose the British general election.

"Do you know what’s worse than having a birthday? Not having a birthday”

Elvis Costello (born Declan Patrick McManus) speaking about not being worried that he turned 70 this year.

“The truth is in canon law children have few rights and many obligations. Their fundamental inalienable human rights as set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in the UNCRC are routinely disregarded, in fact the structure on which Magisterial authority over Church members rests depends on disregarding their human rights.”

Former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese. Since retiring from office in 2011, she obtained a Licentiate and Doctorate in Canon Law. Her research focuses on human rights and children's rights in the Catholic Church.

"There will be no sadness at his passing in these parts.”

The chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust Tony Doherty speaking about Sir Frank Kitson who has died at the age of 97. Kitson led British military operations at the beginning of the conflict in the North in the early 1970s and is viewed by many as having worsened the situation in the North rather than helping to alleviate it. He died in January 2024.

"I lived in Ireland and I got really in character. I was on all fours for four months and it was really painful, but beautiful as well.”

Actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri in her Emmy speech. She joked that she had acted the part of Jenny the Donkey in the Banshees of Inisherin. She hadn’t. A donkey played the part of Jenny the Donkey.

“The BBC did itself an injustice by not telling the truth.”

Journalist, war correspondent and former MP Martin Bell, on the BBC’s ‘blind eye’ that was turned on discrimination against Catholics in the earlier years of the Troubles.

“When I've been at a game in the Aviva, especially with a couple of my kids, it’s nice to think that when I’ve fallen off the perch they’ll still be singing my song.”

Phil Coulter telling The Irish Post how it feels when he hears his composition Ireland’s Call being sung by international teams drawn from across the island.

“I want to reiterate that sense of sorrow and regret for everybody who was hurt and harmed, without exception.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, speaking after the publication of the interim findings of Operation Kenova which investigated 101 murders and abductions linked to the Provisional IRA’s ‘internal security’ team.

“I made London my home about 15 years ago and I only came for one year - I think a lot Irish people did that.”

Laura Whitmore, who was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Film, TV and Theatre Award at The Irish Post Awards 2024.

“The history of Ireland is a great teacher of human oppression and brutality, as well as imagination and poetry. It is a history that the Irish remember and the British forget. That’s why I’ve always said that the history of Ireland should be taught more widely in British Schools.”

Jeremy Corbyn MP

“We are here today because of the pioneering vision and action of the Sisters of Cross and Passion who founded the hospice in 1978. They had three visions to support end of life, the families afterwards and education. Today the hospice has links with medical students, GPs, prison chaplains and many more, all through our research and partnership with the university of Leeds.”

Kerry Jackson, the chief executive of St Gemma’s Hospice, one of the leading charities in Leeds, who was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

“Irish people think Germans love Ireland, but most don’t know where it is. The minority that do are really interested – they love the Dubliners, the Pogues and Böll’s book.”

John McHugh, a member of the Achill Heinrich Böll Association, in response to criticism of German author Heinrich Böll’s 1957 book Irish Journal.

"It is important to acknowledge that we are a country that faces threats, and we're not immune from threats from extremism or terrorism, domestic or international."

Taoiseach Simon Harris TD (Laois Offaly), Fine Gael spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Defence referring to far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s Irish passport.

"There were terrible events to come which would be inflicted on the warm-hearted people of Manchester, including the IRA’s horrific Manchester bomb in 1996, and a people to whom experience later again hearts went out following the Manchester Arena bombings of May 2017. Thankfully we are now in better times."

President Michael D. Higgins speaking at the inaugural lecture of the John Kennedy Lecture Series in Manchester.

“As a family it is such a privilege that Coventry Irish Society have named their Language School after mum.”

Margaret Keane’s daughter Bez Martin. A newly launched Irish language school has been named after Margaret, whose family were forced to fight to inscribe her headstone in a Coventry cemetery in Irish.

“Irish people overseas continue to make vital contributions to their communities and on the international stage. I am always very honoured when I get to see first-hand the impact they make locally and globally.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, speaking about the recipients of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

"Unfortunately, we have also been witnessing a very small minority of people engaged in inappropriate behaviour, which has been amplified through social media.”

A statement from Dublin City Council, referring to the live streaming portal linking Dublin and New York.

“You had to learn to run fast.”

Dr Michael Lynch speaking about growing up in London in the 1970s as the son of Irish immigrants. Dr Lynch was found innocent of all fraud charges in a California. A few short months later he drowned when his luxury yacht sank in the Mediterranean.

"I am satisfied on the basis of the papers before the court that there is a prima facie case to answer.”

Judge Eamonn King ruling that Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife would stand trial. Donldson is charged with rape, plus four counts of gross indecency and 13 counts of indecent assault. His wife, and co-accused, Eleanor Donaldson faces five charges of aiding and abetting between 1987 and 2008, in connection with the alleged offences.

“Your music has touched millions around the world, and we hope this guitar, which tells the story of your ancestors, intrigues, excites, and informs you as much as it did us during our research. We believe that this unique piece will serve as a cherished reminder of your roots and the incredible journey of your Irish ancestors.”

CEO of EPIC Aileesh Crew, presenting a guitar to superstar Shania Twain. The instrument bears Irish motifs that reflect the singer’s Irish heritage.

"What we saw last night from Pennsylvania was frightening and wrong. It is a relief that former President Trump is safe and survived the assassination attempt. Our hearts are with the innocent spectators killed and critically injured. There can be no place for political violence."

Taoiseach Simon Harris

“I am deeply aware that the content of recent media coverage concerning the life and legacy of Bishop Eamonn Casey is a source of anger and profound distress to many people, and in different ways.”

Michael Duignan, Bishop of Galway and Kilmacdaugh, on foot of allegations that a number of women made allegations to the State and to the Church against Casey, during his life and subsequently, that they were sexually abused by him.

“I saw on a wall ‘Up Celtic, up the Ra’. . . it made me realise that the diaspora had supported Ireland through rebellion, through the Great Famine, through the violence meted out to ordinary Irish people through oppression and starvation. That’s what the Celtic Symphony is about.”

Brian Warfield of The Wolfe Tones, responding to criticism of young people who had been chanting “Ooh ah, up the Ra”.

“I’m extremely honoured to accept this award from an Anglo-Irish (or rather, Irish-Anglo) institution. It’s been quite the year personally and professionally in a very positive way and this is a most welcome twist in the tale. Thank you to The Irish Post for the warm welcome to London!”

Ryan Tubridy, speaking about the announcement that he is to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award at the Irish Post Awards