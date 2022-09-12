Rights secured for North American release of The Quiet Girl
RIGHTS TO the hit Irish-language film The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) have been secured by a distributor for North America, paving the way for the film to reach a more global audience.

Indie distributor Super has secured the rights to the film, which has also been chosen as Ireland's nomination for the Best International Feature Film for the 2023 Oscars.

The directorial debut from Colm Bairéad explores the meaning of family in 1980s rural Ireland through the eyes of a neglected young girl Cáit, played by newcomer Catherine Clinch.

The film has been widely acclaimed, and this year received 7 IFTAs overall including for director, actress, cinematography, editing, production design, and original score.

It also made history as the first film in the Irish language to win the IFTA for best film, and has earned almost $1 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Irish language film of all time.

Produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, The Quiet Girl was developed and produced as part of the Cine4 Irish-language feature film scheme and financed by Screen Ireland, Irish-language broadcaster TG4 and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Fifteen international films will be selected for the next stage of the Oscars process on Wednesday 21 December. The shortlist will be announced in January.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 12 March next year.

Read the Irish Post's interview with director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi here.

