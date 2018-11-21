ROBERT De Niro has split from his second wife Grace Hightower after some 21 years of marriage, according to reports in the US.

The Oscar-winning actor, 75, shares two children – 20-year-old Elliot and six-year-old Helen – with Grace, 63, who he first wed in 1997.

It's not the first time the couple have separated – De Niro previously filed for divorce in 1999 and engaged in a custody dispute over their son, but the pair later reconciled and renewed their marriage vows in 2004.

De Niro was seen without his former flight attendant wife at a Red Carpet event in New York City on Monday and the two "are no longer living together", according to a source at PageSix.

The long-term couple are expected to "announce their breakup publicly in the coming weeks", alleges the publication.

Another source appeared to confirm the news to People magazine, adding: "Sometimes things don't work out the way you hope or want them to."

De Niro is famously private about his relationship with his second wife but the pair are outspoken about their belief that son Elliot's autism is linked to vaccinations.

The Taxi Driver actor married his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, in 1976 and had one child with her – Raphael, now 42 – before divorcing in 1988. He further adopted Abbott's daughter Drena from a previous relationship.

The Hollywood star also has two twin sons with ex-girlfriend model Toukie Smith– Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick, both 23.