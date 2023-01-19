RTE and Virgin Media have agreed a new broadcast deal that allows Irish rugby fans to watch the Six Nations for free

A JOINT-BROADCAST deal between RTE and Virgin Media to showcase the upcoming 2023 Six Nations has been announced today.

The deal will once again allow fans back home in Ireland to watch the rugby event for free-to-air.

RTE and VM's new deal will include games from the Ireland's men's, women's and Under-20s tournaments over the next two months.

For RTE, regular pundits presenter Jacqui Hurley, Leinster and former Ireland player Jamie Heaslip, former women's player Hannah Tyrrell and for the first time ever Munster star Simon Zebo will present commentary and punditry.

On Virgin, media broadcaster Joe Molloy, Ireland's former fullback Rob Kearney, and Fiona Hayes will add their expertise on that channel.

Virgin Media Television and RTÉ today announced details of its joint Six Nations Rugby coverage, ensuring Irish sports fans get to watch every game free to air!



Delighted to see @robkearney and @jacquihurley involved. #GuinnessSixNations #TikTokW6N #U20SixNations #TeamLineUp pic.twitter.com/TM1YTGwJBL — Line Up Sports (@lineupsme) January 19, 2023

Head of RTÉ Sport, Declan McBennett said: "With this being a great year for rugby, there is added excitement about this year's Six Nations which RTÉ is once again bringing to sports fans all over the country free-to-air along with Virgin Media Ireland as part of our historic partnership which we launched last year.

"It’s going to be a huge year for Irish rugby and we’re really looking forward to it."

Three of the Irish men's team fixtures will be broadcast on RTÉ 2, with the crucial opening game in Cardiff and closing game against England live on Virgin Media Television.

The Women's Six Nations kicks off in late March.

Full fixture list for all of Ireland's Six Nations campaigns

Date Fixture Kick-off time Channel Saturday 4th February Wales v Ireland 14:15 Virgin Media Saturday 4th February England v Scotland 16:45 RTÉ 2 Sunday 5th February Italy v France 15:00 Virgin Media Saturday 11th February Ireland v France 14:15 RTÉ 2 Saturday 11th February Scotland v Wales 16:45 Virgin Media Sunday 12th February England v Italy 15:00 RTÉ 2 Saturday 25th February Italy v Ireland 14:15 RTÉ 2 Saturday 25th February Wales v England 16:45 Virgin Media Sunday 26th February France v Scotland 15:00 RTÉ 2 Saturday 11th March Italy v Wales 14:15 Virgin Media Saturday 11th March England v France 16:45 Virgin Media Sunday 12th March Scotland v Ireland 15:00 RTÉ 2 Saturday 18th March Scotland v Italy 12:30 RTÉ 2 Saturday 18th March France v Wales 14:45 Virgin Media Saturday 18th March Ireland v England 17:00 Virgin Media

Under-20 Six Nations fixtures:

3rd February: Wales v Ireland (19:00) - Virgin Media Player

Wales v Ireland (19:00) - Virgin Media Player 10th February: Ireland v France (20:00) - RTÉ 2

Ireland v France (20:00) - RTÉ 2 24th February: Italy v Ireland (19:15) - RTÉ 2

Italy v Ireland (19:15) - RTÉ 2 10th March: Scotland v Ireland (19:15) - RTÉ 2

Scotland v Ireland (19:15) - RTÉ 2 19th March: Ireland v England (17:00) - Virgin Media Player

Women's Six Nations fixtures: