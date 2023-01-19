RTE and Virgin Media have agreed a new broadcast deal that allows Irish rugby fans to watch the Six Nations for free

A JOINT-BROADCAST deal between RTE and Virgin Media to showcase the upcoming 2023 Six Nations has been announced today.
The deal will once again allow fans back home in Ireland to watch the rugby event for free-to-air.
RTE and VM's new deal will include games from the Ireland's men's, women's and Under-20s tournaments over the next two months.
For RTE, regular pundits presenter Jacqui Hurley, Leinster and former Ireland player Jamie Heaslip, former women's player Hannah Tyrrell and for the first time ever Munster star Simon Zebo will present commentary and punditry.
On Virgin, media broadcaster Joe Molloy, Ireland's former fullback Rob Kearney, and Fiona Hayes will add their expertise on that channel.
Head of RTÉ Sport, Declan McBennett said: "With this being a great year for rugby, there is added excitement about this year's Six Nations which RTÉ is once again bringing to sports fans all over the country free-to-air along with Virgin Media Ireland as part of our historic partnership which we launched last year.
"It’s going to be a huge year for Irish rugby and we’re really looking forward to it."
Three of the Irish men's team fixtures will be broadcast on RTÉ 2, with the crucial opening game in Cardiff and closing game against England live on Virgin Media Television.
The Women's Six Nations kicks off in late March.
Full fixture list for all of Ireland's Six Nations campaigns
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Channel
|Saturday 4th February
|Wales v Ireland
|14:15
|Virgin Media
|Saturday 4th February
|England v Scotland
|16:45
|RTÉ 2
|Sunday 5th February
|Italy v France
|15:00
|Virgin Media
|Saturday 11th February
|Ireland v France
|14:15
|RTÉ 2
|Saturday 11th February
|Scotland v Wales
|16:45
|Virgin Media
|Sunday 12th February
|England v Italy
|15:00
|RTÉ 2
|Saturday 25th February
|Italy v Ireland
|14:15
|RTÉ 2
|Saturday 25th February
|Wales v England
|16:45
|Virgin Media
|Sunday 26th February
|France v Scotland
|15:00
|RTÉ 2
|Saturday 11th March
|Italy v Wales
|14:15
|Virgin Media
|Saturday 11th March
|England v France
|16:45
|Virgin Media
|Sunday 12th March
|Scotland v Ireland
|15:00
|RTÉ 2
|Saturday 18th March
|Scotland v Italy
|12:30
|RTÉ 2
|Saturday 18th March
|France v Wales
|14:45
|Virgin Media
|Saturday 18th March
|Ireland v England
|17:00
|Virgin Media
Under-20 Six Nations fixtures:
- 3rd February: Wales v Ireland (19:00) - Virgin Media Player
- 10th February: Ireland v France (20:00) - RTÉ 2
- 24th February: Italy v Ireland (19:15) - RTÉ 2
- 10th March: Scotland v Ireland (19:15) - RTÉ 2
- 19th March: Ireland v England (17:00) - Virgin Media Player
Women's Six Nations fixtures:
- 25th March: Wales v Ireland (14:15) - RTÉ 2
- 1 April: Ireland v France (15:15) - Virgin Media One
- 15 April: Italy v Ireland (16:45) - Virgin Media One
- 22 April: Ireland v England (14:15) - RTÉ 2
- 29 April: Scotland v Ireland (19:30) - Virgin Media One