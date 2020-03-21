RTÉ to broadcast school lessons on TV for children during the coronavirus lockdown

RTÉ HAS announced plans to broadcast school lessons on television in a bid to support parents with children stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

With Ireland facing an uncertain few months, the national broadcaster is already taking steps to fill the gap.

The teaching initiative has been put together with the support of the Department of Education and will cater to primary school children in 1st to 6th class.

According to RTÉ the series of one-hour programmes will begin on Monday, March 30.

The one-hour lessons will be broadcast from 11am to 12pm Monday to Friday on RTÉ 2.

They will be filmed inside a real-life primary school classroom and will be led by teachers with previous television experience.

A shortened “catch-up” segment will also air in the afternoon.

The programme will be made available On RTÉ Player while supporting worksheets and other material will be available via RTE.ie/learn.

The plan is going ahead on the assumption that schools in Ireland will not be reopening before the Easter holiday break.