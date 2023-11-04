Ryan Tubridy announced as a guest presenter of Irish Post Awards

RYAN Tubridy, the former presenter of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, is to be a guest presenter at The Irish Post Awards on November 9.

As well as being one of Ireland’s most skilful and entertaining broadcasters, Tubridy is an acclaimed author whose books include JFK in Ireland, The Irish Are Coming and Patrick and the President. Tubridy, from Booterstown, Dublin, might be considered bookish — he has studied Greek and Latin at college — but his down-to-earth presenting style allied to his charm and sociability have made him a firm favourite across several broadcasting platforms.

Despite his disarming charisma, Tubridy has never been slow to clash with guests on his shows, and has — over the decades — been involved in some controversial moments including spats with Louis Walsh, Gerry Adam and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell. Tubridy is never less that exquisitely entertaining.

But it is as an amiable, knowledgeable host that he is best known, whether anchoring The Rose of Tralee festival or being the entertaining frontman in TheLate Late Toy Show.

His stints in Britain have included a summer season on BBC Radio 2 which was exceptionally well received in many quarters, and his success in the UK seems likely to bring him back onto the British airwaves in the very near future.

Tubridy has been widely recognised as one of the foremost Irish celebrities in recent years. Starting in 2004 when he won the Best Irish DJ category at the 2004 Meteor Awards for his breakfast show, The Full Irish, the awards have cascaded in. Tubridy was named Best Male TV Presenter at the TV Now Awards in 2009. The Dubliner magazine awarded him the title Dubliner of the Year in 2009, while Vincent Browne’s magazine/broadsheet Village named him 29th most influential person in Ireland.

In March 2023, Tubridy received the Guaranteed Irish Person of the Year Award for 2023, with the presenter described as having "long been a supporter of Guaranteed Irish" and highlighting "his continued championing of Irish business, support of Irish brands, and overall embodiment of the core values of Guaranteed Irish”.

In May 2023, Turbidy was awarded the President's Medal by the Library Association of Ireland for his work promoting reading and libraries.

He will be an honoured guest presenter at our awards on November 9.

The Irish Post Awards

Thursday, November 9

The Great Room

Grosvenor House Hotel

Park Lane, London