Ryan Tubridy thanks London's Irish community as he lands new role on Virgin Radio

RYAN TUBRIDY has thanked the Irish community in London for welcoming him to the city as he was unveiled this week as a new host on Virgin Radio.

Tubridy, who was a guest presenter at The Irish Post Awards in the English capital last week, joins fellow Irishman Graham Norton at the station.

The former host of The Late Late Show will present the mid-morning programme from Monday to Friday, beginning in early January.

The plum slot comes between popular presenter Chris Evans' breakfast show and the afternoon programme, hosted by Jayne Middlemas.

'New beginnings'

Speaking to Virgin Radio operator News UK, Tubridy revealed his excitement at the new venture following a 14-year spell as Late Late host.

"I couldn't be more excited to start this new chapter with Virgin Radio. New city, new station, new beginnings," he said.

"I love radio and what a joy to be following the legendary Chris Evan every morning!

"It's been a pleasure getting to know my new friends at Virgin Radio, all of whom have been warm, engaging and very entertaining!

"And big thanks to the London Irish who have made me feel so welcome in recent weeks.

"On a personal note, this is a big day for my wonderful family who I hope to make proud, and also the people who advised me so well recently and got me to this moment.

"To the listeners, wherever they might be, I urge you to join us on this adventure every weekday morning, there is much fun to be had!"

Despite his association with Irish television institution The Late Late Show, Tubridy is no stranger to radio, having achieved success with The Full Irish breakfast show on RTÉ 2fm between 2002 and 2005.

He then presented The Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 from 2006 to 2010, before succeeding the late Gerry Ryan in the popular mid-morning 2fm slot from 2010 to 2015.

He returned to RTÉ Radio 1 in 2015 with the weekday-morning Ryan Tubridy Show, which ran until earlier this year.

Tubridy has also had guest slots on BBC radio, including covering for Evans, Norton and fellow Irishman Terry Wogan.

'Pre-eminent broadcaster'

Mike Cass, Virgin Radio UK Content Director, felt landing Tubridy was a coup and that he would be the perfect complement for his pal Evans.

"I am beyond delighted that Ryan is joining the amazing roster of presenters on Virgin Radio UK," said Cass.

"He has been the pre-eminent broadcaster in Ireland for years and Virgin Radio will bring his warmth, humour and unique charisma to the UK audience properly for the first time.

"He will be the perfect mid-morning companion and the ideal tag-partner for Chris Evans."

Tubridy's show, which will be broadcast from the News Building in London's Shard Quarter, will be available to listeners in Ireland on Q102.