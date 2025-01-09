Ryanair sues disruptive passenger after airline was forced to divert flight

RYANAIR has launched legal proceedings against a disruptive passenger whose ‘unruly’ behaviour on one of their flights forced the airline to divert the plane.

The incident occurred on Flight FR7124 from Dublin to Lanzarote on April 9, 2024, when a passenger’s “inexcusable behaviour” saw the flight diverted to Porto.

The Irish airline has confirmed it is now suing the passenger for €15k in damages in a “major misconduct clamp down”.

“It is unacceptable that passengers – many of whom are heading away with family or friends to enjoy a relaxing summer holiday – are suffering unnecessary disruption and reduced holiday time as a result of one unruly passenger’s behaviour,” a Ryanair spokesperson said.

“Yet this was regrettably the case for passengers on this flight from Dublin to Lanzarote last April, which was forced to divert to Porto as a result of an individual passenger’s disruptive behaviour, causing €15,000 in overnight accommodation, passenger expenses, and landing costs.

“We have now filed civil proceedings to recover these costs from this passenger.”

They added: “This demonstrates just one of the many consequences that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy, and we hope this action will deter further disruptive behaviour on flights so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment.”