Lord of the Dance
Ryanair sues disruptive passenger after airline was forced to divert flight
News

Ryanair sues disruptive passenger after airline was forced to divert flight

RYANAIR has launched legal proceedings against a disruptive passenger whose ‘unruly’ behaviour on one of their flights forced the airline to divert the plane.

The incident occurred on Flight FR7124 from Dublin to Lanzarote on April 9, 2024, when a passenger’s “inexcusable behaviour” saw the flight diverted to Porto.

The Irish airline has confirmed it is now suing the passenger for €15k in damages in a “major misconduct clamp down”.

“It is unacceptable that passengers – many of whom are heading away with family or friends to enjoy a relaxing summer holiday – are suffering unnecessary disruption and reduced holiday time as a result of one unruly passenger’s behaviour,” a Ryanair spokesperson said.

“Yet this was regrettably the case for passengers on this flight from Dublin to Lanzarote last April, which was forced to divert to Porto as a result of an individual passenger’s disruptive behaviour, causing €15,000 in overnight accommodation, passenger expenses, and landing costs.

“We have now filed civil proceedings to recover these costs from this passenger.”

They added: “This demonstrates just one of the many consequences that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy, and we hope this action will deter further disruptive behaviour on flights so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment.”

See More: Ryanair

Related

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision
News 5 months ago

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Passengers face higher airfares to return home to Ireland for Christmas, Ryanair warns
Travel 7 months ago

Passengers face higher airfares to return home to Ireland for Christmas, Ryanair warns

By: Fiona Audley

Ryanair cancels 300 flights as strike gets underway in France
News 8 months ago

Ryanair cancels 300 flights as strike gets underway in France

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Seventeen people died on Irish roads over Christmas holidays
News 1 day ago

Seventeen people died on Irish roads over Christmas holidays

By: Fiona Audley

Missing person appeal for man last seen six years ago stood down as remains found
News 1 day ago

Missing person appeal for man last seen six years ago stood down as remains found

By: Fiona Audley

Justice Minister ‘disappointed’ as barristers strike gets underway in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Justice Minister ‘disappointed’ as barristers strike gets underway in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

British Government appeal against Sean Brown murder inquiry will be fast-tracked
News 1 day ago

British Government appeal against Sean Brown murder inquiry will be fast-tracked

By: Fiona Audley

Police remove ‘racially motivated’ signs from primary school gates
News 1 day ago

Police remove ‘racially motivated’ signs from primary school gates

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap scoops seven nods as BAFTA nominees longlist revealed
Entertainment 1 day ago

Kneecap scoops seven nods as BAFTA nominees longlist revealed

By: Fiona Audley